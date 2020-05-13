The North Carolina rapper tells New York gang members to 'kill' to the children of Tekashi 6ix9ine! (Watch)

The Tekashi 6ix9ine family is in a world of trouble, if we believe what the North Carolina rapper says. MTO News learned that popular North Carolina rapper Lil Murden yesterday offered instructions to those seeking Tekashi 69.

The rapper told gang members in New York to "hunt down his family members."

Check out the terrifying video above.

Lil Murden spoke directly to the New York gangsters, whom the 24-year-old Mexican rapper mocked, with federal agents.

He explained, "Why are you looking for 6ix9ine? Go beat up her family, kill her children and her baby mom."

And he had more to say. The rapper continued: "He took his whole family [by snitch], he took his family."

The North Carolina lyricist added: "There are no rules on the streets. If you jump here [and snitch], you will put your family at risk."

Lil Murder is a popular rapper from Winston-Salem. He is most famous for the 2018 release of his mixtape & # 39; Culture & # 39 ;.