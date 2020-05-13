Home Entertainment The North Carolina rapper tells New York gang members to 'kill' to...

The North Carolina rapper tells New York gang members to 'kill' to the children of Tekashi 6ix9ine! (Watch)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The Tekashi 6ix9ine family is in a world of trouble, if we believe what the North Carolina rapper says. MTO News learned that popular North Carolina rapper Lil Murden yesterday offered instructions to those seeking Tekashi 69.

The rapper told gang members in New York to "hunt down his family members."

Check out the terrifying video above.

Lil Murden spoke directly to the New York gangsters, whom the 24-year-old Mexican rapper mocked, with federal agents.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©