The musical recommendations of E! To help you get through anything

Sometimes all it takes to brighten your mood is the right song.

And these days, as we all continue to practice extreme social distancing in the effort to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, we can tap into all the encouragement we can get. As such, we are here at E! The news has found us to return to music which is an infallible guarantee to change our days and help to keep anxious thoughts at bay.

Whether it's the complete discographies of our favorite pop divas or the new releases of one of the biggest urban Latino superstars, these are the artists, albums and songs that we have repeated during the quarantine. And, considering that there is a good chance that you are looking for some songs to help you overcome all the uncertainty, we thought that we would share the most played with you.

After all, in times like these, we have to take care of each other.