The musical recommendations of E! To help you get through anything

Sometimes all it takes to brighten your mood is the right song.
And these days, as we all continue to practice extreme social distancing in the effort to curb the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, we can tap into all the encouragement we can get. As such, we are here at E! The news has found us to return to music which is an infallible guarantee to change our days and help to keep anxious thoughts at bay.
Whether it's the complete discographies of our favorite pop divas or the new releases of one of the biggest urban Latino superstars, these are the artists, albums and songs that we have repeated during the quarantine. And, considering that there is a good chance that you are looking for some songs to help you overcome all the uncertainty, we thought that we would share the most played with you.
After all, in times like these, we have to take care of each other.
So, from us to you, the music that helps us overcome anything. May it give you even a hint of the joy and comfort it brings us right now.
Whether it's a pose for "Vogue,quot;, feeling its power during "Like a Prayer,quot;, or getting lost in the nightclub fantasy that is their excellent 2005 album Confessions on a dance floorI have found myself drawing repeatedly on the entire discography of the original Material Girl during this wild time. Things may remain uncertain, but they always feel a little better with Madge in my ear. – Billy Nilles
Lady Gaga
While we are not currently in a world where there can be 100 people in one room, it only takes one to lift my mood, and that person is L. Gaga. Whether it's reliving the nostalgic memories of dancing with friends with your hits Fame or waiting for your next Chromatic (And who doesn't, after the earthworm that is "Stupid Love,quot;), Lady Gaga's joyous discography feels like a direct challenge to today's grief and sadness and keeps me comforted during these times. – Kelsey Klemme
Rihanna
It's no wonder why fans always die for Rihanna's new music. You could mix 50 Ri-Ri songs and each one would be a hit in its own unique and perfect way. From ballads like "Love on the Brain,quot; showcasing her powerful voice to dance club basics like "Umbrella,quot;, Rihanna literally can't go wrong and her gigantic catalog of hits really lifts my spirits during these scary moments. I could hear "You Da One,quot;, "What's my name?" or "Diamonds,quot; on repeat forever and don't get bored (insert Rihanna GIF wink here). – Brett Malec
The 1975
This band has always been one of my favorites, but I've been listening almost non-stop while waiting for their new album, Notes on a conditional form. The singles they have released so far are incredible, and although there may be similarities between songs like "The Birthday Party,quot; and "People,quot;, that is, frontman Matty HealyThe introspective lyrics of the first-time listener may not even recognize that the tracks belong to the same group. I love that – Allison Crist
Bad bunny
Nobody excites me like The Bad Rabbit. When I need a little encouragement or just want to have a solo dance party in my living room, I play her last two albums, YHLQMDLG and Those Who Weren't Going Out. Both are full of lively and energetic melodies that are perfect for lighting up during quarantine. – Alyssa Morin
The prince
I've been a Prince fanatic most of my life and his music is what I turn to in the best and worst moments. All the hits are repeated: "Let's Go Crazy,quot;, "1999,quot;, "Delirious,quot; and many more. I also love the lesser-known singles: "Starfish and Coffee," "Endorphinemachine," "Around the World in a Day," "Glam Slam," and "She's Always In My Hair." the D & # 39; Angelo cover of this song). Whether I'm walking around my neighborhood or just chilling out after a FMH day, I can always count on Prince's songs to enhance quarantine. – Gina Sirico
Kacey Musgraves
I'm not usually a country person, and I know I'm too late to get on this train, but I'm obsessed with "Rainbow,quot; by Kacey Musgraves. The entire album (Golden hour) is gold. But "Rainbow,quot; is the sweetest song and it always makes me smile (or cry, in a good way. We all need a good cry!). Thank you Kacey for brightening up this strange and dark time for me. – Alli Rosenbloom
Lion bridges
Your voice is a warm blanket or a cool breeze, it's always what you need in the moment. As someone who distances himself socially alone, Leon has joined me on many walks, cooked with me and just kept me company, always soft and comforting despite this roller coaster of uncertainty we are all on now. – Tierney Bricker
There are no things like a fish
There is no such thing as a fish
I haven't been listening to much music because I don't want to be alone with my own thoughts, which is why I've mostly been listening to podcasts. When I run out of my daily episodes, I go back to the No Such Thing As a Fish archives. It is a podcast where four researchers from the British program QI just present random facts to each other, and then everyone will find related facts, and it's great to get disconnected or focused. Highly recommended. – Lauren Piester
Hall & Oates
Lately, my favorite artist has been Hall & Oates. It seems that Daryl Hall and John oates I have a song for every mood I can be in. I have been particularly obsessed with "Out of Touch,quot;, which was repeated during my morning run because it is the only song that makes me want to get up and move. – Cydney Contreras
The strokes
I've been a fan of these boys since high school and finally, after seven years, they released a new album! I love his latest album. The new abnormal. It can be said that even though everything sounds new, they still retain their original sound. It makes me very happy after being a fan for so many years. I find myself listening to his entire discography again. There's something about listening to their old jams that makes me feel really alive and reminds me of the times I'd see them in concert! – Linda Tran
Tina Turner
The Tina Broadway musical was one of the last things I saw before it all closed, and since then I have had the iconic Tina Turner songs spinning in my head. Listening to such familiar music is relaxing, so when I get to the "Proud Mary,quot; part of the playlist, it's more than inspiring. By the time this is all over, I'll probably have all the "Rolling on a river,quot; choreography. – Chris Harnick
Classic salsa hits
This is not a specific album or artist per se, but listening to classic salsa songs like Hector Lavoe"My People,quot; or Celia Cruz& # 39; Químbara & # 39; it is the perfect mood booster. It is especially good to hear when I am working, cooking or cleaning. Every time a classic salsa hit appears, I find myself dancing and smiling. – Alyssa Morin
"I feel good about this,quot; by The Mowgli & # 39; s
Some mornings you just need a little help from the moment you open your eyes. Let this song be the one to lift your spirits. – Tierney Bricker
BTS
Due to the influence of my addiction to Korean drama, it led me to listen to a lot of K-pop, especially BTS. Her songs instantly put me in a better mood, and watching her music videos inspires me to learn her choreography. They just crush him in every video they have, but have you seen his movements in his music video "On,quot;? Pure talent. Anything that makes me happy and moves me into my apartment during quarantine is my choice. – Linda Tran
Sara Bareilles
Without a doubt, the soft sounds of Sara Bareilles have taken me through self-isolation. Whether I'm singing "She used to be mine,quot; in the shower or forcing my cat to a "Love Song,quot; dance party, Bareilles has been a constant in my home in the midst of all this. At times like these, we all need to be a little "brave,quot;. – Alyssa Ray
I saw Waitress on Broadway three times (not me @) because the music written by Sara Bareilles is just awesome. Reviewing that feeling of seeing live theater with his album What's Inside ?: Waitress Songs It makes me happy, just like I do my best to get that "she used to be mine,quot; emotional belt. The opening lines of "Opening Up,quot; also play fairly well for coronavirus times:
"The day begins like the rest we have seen
Another carbon copy of an old routine
The days keep coming
One outside, one inside
They keep coming "
– Chris Harnick
Tim McGraw
No matter what humor he has during quarantine, Tim always seems to have a country music song for me. "Southern Girl,quot; and "I Like It, I Love It,quot; give me hope for summer fun, while "Humble and Kind,quot; is a reminder of how to treat others during changing times. And yes, any duet with Faith hill It is a good gift at the end of the day. – Mike Vulpo
Taylor Swift
As a major Swiftie, listening to Taylor Swift's music during this time has definitely been a source of comfort. Playing his music offers an escape and of course reminds me of shaking off any negative thoughts. There is nothing better than playing a song that you really like and dancing around the room, especially during this difficult time. – Jessica Cohen
Dua Lipa
Since Dua Lipa released her Future nostalgia, has become my soundtrack of social distancing. Each song is exhilarating and features a contagious rhythm that just makes you want to get up and dance, instantly putting you in a great mood. It is perfect for any situation of social distancing: working from home, sweating, organizing drawers, baking bread, whatever! – Emily Belfiore
I have been listening to Dua Lipa's new album and it is helping me get excited for the day. I also exploit his album when I try to exercise at home and it makes it more enjoyable. "Break My Heart,quot; and "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; will take you to a good space! – Amanda Williams
Lady Gaga's "stupid love,quot;
The last time I was able to dance in a dark, crowded and sweaty club with all my friends, we were losing our minds with the latest release of Mother Monster, the lead single from their upcoming album. Chromatic. Little did we know what awaited us. When I want to touch the innocence and joy of that moment again, I turn the song on and I turn it up to the maximum. It will never beat the real thing, but it is as close as I can get. And for now, that will have to do. – Billy Nilles
