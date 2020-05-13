The movie & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; will premiere in advance on Disney +

Walt disney studios

In addition to advancing 15 months earlier, the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show is switched to the broadcast platform instead of the planned theatrical release.

"Hamilton"It is accelerating amid all the uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney has decided to bring forward the release date of the film version of the Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical Broadway 15 months earlier, from its original release date of October 15, 2021 to July 3 of this year. Not only that, but the film will also skip its planned theatrical release in favor of direct broadcasts on Disney +.

Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger and original creator / star Miranda appeared in "Good morning america"On Tuesday, May 12, to announce the decision. Exaggerating it on Twitter, Miranda posted a preview of the film and wrote with him:" It is only a matter of time … our Hamilton movie. THIS 3 July. At Disney + ".

Lin-Manuel Miranda announces the new release date for the movie & # 39; Hamilton & # 39 ;.

He also said in a statement: "I am very proud of how well Tommy Kail has brought & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; to the screen. He has given everyone who watches this movie the best seat in the house." He continued: "I am very grateful to Disney and Disney + for reinventing and launching our launch on the weekend of July 4 of this year, in reverse world light. I am very grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I am I'm very happy that we can make it happen. I'm very proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it. "

Iger added: "No other artistic work in the past decade has had the cultural impact of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39 ;, an inspiring and captivating story told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges it faces our world, this story about the leadership, the tenacity, the hope, the love and the power of the people to unite against the forces of adversity are relevant and shocking. "

The new date Disney chose for the movie "Hamilton" is not a coincidence, as Iger said: "We are delighted to bring this phenomenon to Disney + on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; to thank us for allowing us to do it more than a year ahead of schedule. "

The movie "Hamilton" is jointly edited from three Hamilton performances at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City in 2016 with top original cast members from Broadway, combined with some recorded "set shots" without an audience. Like the theater production, it is directed by Thomas Kail, with Miranda as the protagonist.