The Minneapolis School Board approves the District Reorganization Plan; Thousands may need to change schools – Up News Info

– The Minneapolis School Board voted Tuesday night in favor of making some dramatic changes to the district.

During a virtual meeting, the board voted to follow through on a plan to reorganize the district.

%MINIFYHTMLc13c236df688d404ef68fb8900d1a85917%

The plan will relocate some magnet schools to the city center and reconfigure which grades attend certain schools. That means thousands of students will likely need to change.

The board says the plan will help close the achievement gap. However, critics say uprooting students from their schools will be too damaging, and making such an important decision during a pandemic is callous.

The plan went to the meeting with a vote of 6 to 3. The changes will take effect in the fall of 2021.