The man shares a conversation he had with the 6-year-old Dallas boy locked in the shed; CPS Call – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML893e02a640b1b0cd422bc00ad8412d8317%

Report published here soon.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Juan Vaquero lives in a mobile home on the same Dallas property, where a 6-year-old boy was rescued by police Sunday night from a shed, thanks to Vaquero.

Vaquero called Child Protective Services on Sunday night when he realized he heard the boy's voice coming from the shed.

Vaquero told Up News Info 11 that he had seen Grandma Esmerelda Lira grabbing him by the ear and had generally been mean to him before, but said he had never witnessed any physical abuse.

But when he got home Sunday night and listened to the boy, spoke to him through the shed, recorded the conversation, and alerted CPS.

About 30 minutes later, the police appeared.

Vaquero shared the audio of his conversation with the boy in Spanish with Up News Info 11.

Here is the translation of that conversation:

Cowboy: "When did he lock you up there?"

Child: "At six (p.m.)".

Cowboy: "Since six in the afternoon have you been locked up there? Son, it's going to be 10. They're already 10. Listen. Were you misbehaving with her or why did she lock you up there?

Child: "It has been since you gave me a pillow and a blanket. That was the first day he put me in this room.

Cowboy: "Do you have blankets? A bed?"

Child: ‘No … I just … I can walk. Other things. I have that box here. I can walk, but I can't move my hands and touch. "

Cowboy: "Did you say he tied your hands?"

Child: "Yes,quot;.

Cowboy: "But why would he tie them up?"

Child: "Because I no longer wanted him to grab things."

The conversation continued:

Cowboy: "Have you eaten?"

Child: "In the morning, yes, but …"

Cowboy: "In the morning? But it's already night, son! How can I help you? I'll give you a jelly or a sandwich when you get out in a minute. "

Child: "I can't open jelly. She tied my hands behind my back like the police do. Yes? But with a rope. And she squeezed them.

%MINIFYHTML893e02a640b1b0cd422bc00ad8412d8318%

Cowboy: "And she squeezed them?"

Child: "Uh-huh,quot;.

The boy went on to say, “She lets me out in the morning. I'll take a bath. and then we'll see each other outside. "

Cowboy told the boy that he was going to go and ask for help.

Child: "Okay."

Cowboy: "I'm leaving now, son."

Child: "Okay,quot; (you can hear him cry softly).

Police found the boy behind the house on Coston Drive around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The boy told child abuse detectives during a forensic interview that every time his grandmother left the house, he would put him in the shed, tie him up and tell him he was wrong. He also said that Lira bathed him outside by spraying him with water.

He had been tied up and locked in the shed around 10:30 p.m. The night of the arrests.

The boy told police that he was always left in the backyard and that he was not allowed to enter the house. They would lock him up at night and let him out in the morning and give him a plastic bag in case he needed to go to the bathroom.

The girl's grandmother, Esmerelda Lira, 53, and her boyfriend, José Balderas, 66, were arrested.

Lira's bonus is set at $ 100,000 and Balderas's bonus is also $ 100,000.

Both face felony charges of endangering a child for placing him or her in imminent danger.

Two other children were removed from the home and placed in CPS custody.