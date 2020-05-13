The Los Angeles County home stay will remain in place for the next three months

While many states across the country have been preparing to loosen their strict orders to stay home, Los Angeles County officials say theirs could continue for the next three months.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the following during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

"We are guided by science and data that will help us move safely along the road to recovery in a measured way, one that allows us to ensure that effective measures of distancing and infection control exist," said Ferrer.

