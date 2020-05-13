The Los Angeles County home stay will remain in place for the next three months

While many states across the country have been preparing to loosen their strict orders to stay home, Los Angeles County officials say theirs could continue for the next three months.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the following during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

"We are guided by science and data that will help us move safely along the road to recovery in a measured way, one that allows us to ensure that effective measures of distancing and infection control exist," said Ferrer.

She said the restrictions would be "gradually relaxed,quot; during that period of time.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger echoed the sentiment that the restrictions would be gradually relaxed.

"I am eager to reopen more of Los Angeles County as soon as it is safe to do so, in collaboration with our health experts, community leaders, businesses and residents, with best practices to ensure our overall health and well-being. These decisions will be guided because of the latest scientific and compiled data, "she said in a statement." I'm sure the more our communities continue to comply, the sooner we can resume normalcy. "