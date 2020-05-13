The first astronauts to fly in a SpaceX spacecraft have just been quarantined – BGR

NASA's first manned launch from US soil in nearly a decade is fast approaching.

Two astronauts will be launched to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

The launch will be the final demo of the Crew Dragon before NASA certifies it for regular use.

One of NASA's biggest goals, launching astronauts from the United States for the first time since the space shuttle era, is very, very close to being achieved. NASA partnered with SpaceX and Boeing for their Commercial Crew Program, commissioning both companies to build spaceships that could safely and quickly send astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX is the first to reach the finish line, but crossing it means a successful launch and a trip to the lab in orbit.

Now, just a few weeks before the May 27 launch date, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley have quarantined before the flight to ensure they remain healthy during the journey and their stay aboard the ISS.

The word "quarantine,quot; has been in the news lately for obvious reasons, but the two-week isolation the astronaut duo will endure has nothing to do with the coronavirus. This strict quarantine is a routine measure designed to ensure scientists don't get sick on mission or carry an infectious disease into space.

That said, NASA is taking some additional steps to ensure that the coronavirus does not pose a threat to launch or crew. NASA says any visitor "will be screened for temperature and symptoms,quot; before they are allowed to visit the launch site or speak to crew members. NASA personnel who will be very close to astronauts during flight preparations will receive two tests to detect the virus before they can perform their tasks.

NASA, as you can imagine, is very excited to finally have the ability to launch astronauts into space on their own terms. So far, the US space agency has trusted the Russian space agency Roscosmos, buying seats on Russian rockets bound for the space station. Now, assuming this final SpaceX Crew Dragon demo mission goes as planned, NASA will be free to launch whenever they want.

"Behnken and Hurley will be the first American astronauts to fly to the station aboard a US spacecraft launched from US soil since the withdrawal of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011," NASA explains in a new blog post. “Flight Demo-2 is an end-to-end test of SpaceX's crew transport system, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. They will meet the Expedition 63 crew already residing in the orbiting laboratory: NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. "

