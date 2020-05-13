The fight continues over Governor Walz's $ 2B bail bill, deemed "out of touch,quot; by Republican leaders – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Chamber wants a $ 2 billion surety bill.

The state would borrow that money for projects ranging from $ 452 million for transportation to hundreds of smaller items, such as $ 12.8 million for improvements to northern Minnesota airports in Hibbing, Brainerd, and Grand Rapids to help them fight wildfires. .

Democrats, like House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, say the bill will provide thousands of much-needed jobs.

"There are a lot of people waiting and hoping to know if there will be jobs in nine months or 10 months or years," said Winkler.

Senate Republicans have voiced support for a smaller bond bill to help stimulate the state's COVID-19-affected economy. But a bonding law has to originate in the Minnesota House, and three-fifths of the House members must support it, and the Republican minority, led by minority leader Kurt Daudt, is threatening to block the law.

"At a time when we have a deficit of $ 2.5 billion, to, you know, put a bill of that size … I think it's not in touch where we are now," Daudt said.

He says he will block any bonding bill unless Governor Tim Walz ends the state of emergency order and its emergency powers, which expire on Wednesday.

"I want to thank the governor for using the emergency powers when he did, and I think it was appropriate, and there was a time when the governor needed to act quickly," Daudt said. "We believe that time has passed."

But House Democrats, like Rep. Melissa Hortman, cited a recent Survey USA / KSTP-TV poll showing the governor with an approval rating of 82% for his handling of the crisis.

"The Governor and his administration are doing a phenomenal job of managing this emergency," said Hortman.

The debate on a bond bill will continue to take place as this critical week unfolds. The state's state of emergency and the governor's emergency powers expire on Wednesday; The state's current stay-at-home order will expire Monday, the same day that the Minnesota legislative session will also end.