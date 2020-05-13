The developer makes sure that the southern sector of Dallas has the same access to resources as other parts of the city – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He helped bring a grocery store to an area of ​​southern Dallas considered a food desert for many years: Glen Oaks Crossings on Loop 12 and I-35 created hundreds of jobs.

%MINIFYHTMLd0646d316b7a3d45e592d17551048c0217%

Now developer Terrence Maiden is taking on a new project.

"This is my home, so I really care about this community," said Russell Glen CEO and managing partner Terrence Maiden.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the southern Dallas ZIP codes recorded some of the highest cases.

"I think a lot of that is a lack of access to quality health care options and also a lack of grocery stores," Maiden said.

Maiden continues to address those challenges. Right now, he is working with a team of developers on the redevelopment of the Red Bird Mall.

A Parkland hospital clinic is being built that is expected to open next year and there are plans for a UT Southwestern medical office. He is in talks with supermarkets.

%MINIFYHTMLd0646d316b7a3d45e592d17551048c0218%

The overall goal is to ensure that people living in nearby neighborhoods have access to the same resources as people living in other parts of the city.

At Wednesday's city council meeting, council members approved a plan that will take $ 3 million from 2018 bond funds to restructure the mall.

"It's getting people back to work," said Dallas City Councilman, District 8, Tennell Atkins. "He is serving everyone."

In addition to this, the city council also approved a plan to earmark $ 660,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds for COVID-19 mobile testing for people who cannot access a driving test site.

It will be available for zip codes with a large number of coronavirus cases: 75215, 75216, 75217, 75227. All of them are south of I-30.

"There has been a lot of excitement from the community," said Maiden. "It's rewarding when you know you can go in and address a gap in the area."