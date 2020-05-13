The coronavirus destroyed Tesla's momentum and Elon Musk is furious

A few months ago, everything seemed to be going well for Elon Musk as he was chairing a new electric car company that was worth more than General Motors, Ford Motor, and Fiat Chrysler combined.
That company, Tesla, had reported earnings two quarters in a row, proving that it could earn money even as it grew. Its stock was on the rise. Musk opened a factory in China and was planning another one in Germany. And his other business, SpaceX, was set to become the first to transport NASA astronauts in orbit from American soil since 2011, a trip scheduled for later this month.
But the coronavirus triggered Mr. Musk. Society's response to the pandemic was "silly,quot; and "panicky," he said, arguing that the threat is exaggerated. And the government's orders to stay home were, in his view, unnecessarily stalling his plans to revolutionize the auto industry and help solve climate change. He attacked local officials in the San Francisco Bay area for not allowing him to reopen the Tesla factory, which he did this week anyway, defying his instructions.
Musk, the billionaire businessman who co-founded PayPal, has always been volatile. His latest attacks and statements have raised questions about Tesla's financial health and his own judgment, but they also reflect an acknowledgment of the influence he has as one of the best-known iconoclasts in the tech industry.
"This is someone who knows that what he says is heard around the world and tries to clarify why he does not take system-level constraints as given," said Rahul Kapoor, professor of management at Wharton School University in Pennsylvania. .
Mr. Musk's anger was fueled in March when local officials ordered Tesla to close its factory in Fremont, California, just as the company was about to accelerate production of a highly anticipated new sports utility vehicle, the Model. AND.
In October, the company announced a quarterly profit, a sign that it had solved production problems. Tesla's actions started a long and surprising rebound. Shares peaked at $ 917 in February, up from $ 350 just three months earlier. Despite suffering along with the overall market in March and April, the stock closed at $ 790.96 a share on Wednesday, valuing the company at around $ 146 billion. By contrast, investors value G.M., which produces many more cars than Tesla, at less than $ 31 billion.
By March Tesla was crying. Despite being held back by the outbreak in China, the new Shanghai factory had reopened. In Europe, the Tesla Model 3 sedan was it outperformed cars made by automakers like Volkswagen. The automaker had just started deliveries of the Model Y, which starts at about $ 53,000, at the comparable vehicle stadium of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
But Mr. Musk's dreams of dominating the auto industry were suspended when Alameda County forced the closure of the Fremont plant, which generates most of the company's revenue, in late March.
Musk resisted closing the plant, and in a late April call with analysts he called the "stay home,quot; orders "fascist." "They are wrongly breaking people's freedoms and that is not why people came here or built this country," said Musk, who is originally from South Africa.
That week, he posted several strange messages on Twitter. Tesla the stock was "too high," he said, adding that he would sell "almost all physical possessions," including his houses.
A few days later, Mr. Musk said that his new son would be named "X Æ A-12,quot; Musk. He and his girlfriend, singer and songwriter Claire Boucher, Better known as Grimes, they have offered different pronunciations of the name.
Last week, Mr. Musk's anger at the factory overflowed, and he threatened to take the factory out of California and sued the county in federal court. On Monday, Musk officially reopened the Fremont plant, to the frustration of some workers and county officials who had been negotiating a reopening plan with Tesla for weeks.
"I'm going to be on the line with everyone else," he wrote on Twitter Monday. "If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me."
Later that day, the county asked Tesla to cease operations until an agreement was reached with local officials. On Tuesday, the county said he had reviewed the plan and "had productive conversations,quot; with Tesla. The county said it had made safety recommendations and that if Tesla included them and public health conditions did not worsen, the company could reopen next week.
County officials did not suggest they would hold Tesla accountable for ignoring the order, but noted that Fremont police would verify that Tesla was in compliance with safety measures as workers "prepare for full production."
On Tuesday, trucks were leaving the factory with cars and public transportation vehicles as the masked workers moved. New cars were also parked in rows outside. The employee parking lot was full.
Tesla and Mr. Musk did not respond to requests for comment.
President Trump, who has been lobbying states to allow businesses to restart, expressed his support for Mr. Musk and wrote on Twitter Tuesday that California should allow Tesla to reopen the plant "NOW."
But the president's statement is unlikely to influence California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, who has been postponed to counties on these issues. The state has authorized manufacturing, but Newsom said Monday that "if a county does not want to go that far," local orders would prevail.
Mr. Musk's decision to reopen the factory has put employees in a difficult position.
In an email sent Monday, the company told employees that they could stay home, but that they would not be paid if they had already exhausted their free time and could also lose unemployment benefits, as determined by government agencies. local. On Wednesday, the company said employees who decided not to enter would not be penalized.
Several Tesla employees, who asked to speak anonymously for fear of retaliation, said the company was prioritizing profits over people.
A man who worked at the factory on Tuesday said the company had verified employee temperatures at the start of their shift, distributed masks and rearranged a break room. But, he said, little had changed on the production line, where it's hard to avoid being less than six feet from others.
When the factory reopened, Musk thanked the employees for bringing "the factory back to life."
"I have a lot more respect for someone who prides themselves on doing a good job," he said in an email, "whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful."
Jim Wilson contributed reporting.
