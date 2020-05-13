The coronavirus destroyed Tesla's momentum and Elon Musk is furious

But the coronavirus triggered Mr. Musk. Society's response to the pandemic was "silly,quot; and "panicky," he said, arguing that the threat is exaggerated. And the government's orders to stay home were, in his view, unnecessarily stalling his plans to revolutionize the auto industry and help solve climate change. He attacked local officials in the San Francisco Bay area for not allowing him to reopen the Tesla factory, which he did this week anyway, defying his instructions.