The CEO of Twitter allows employees to work from home & # 39; forever & # 39;

WENN

The company's CEO, who is "one of the first companies to go to a work-from-home model," announces the decision in an email sent to staff.

Up News Info –

The coronavirus pandemic leads companies to allow their employees to work from home as part of the practice of social distancing. However, for Twitter employees, the duration of their work from home has recently been extended indefinitely.

%MINIFYHTML004252d7a5b936e2f8ae626303d13e6715%

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed the decision in an email sent to staff on Tuesday, May 12. First retrieved by BuzzFeed News, the email said: "We were in a unique position to respond quickly and allow people to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and support for a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere."

"The past few months have shown that we can make that work," continued the email from the company, which was "one of the first companies to go to a work-from-home model." "So if our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen."

%MINIFYHTML004252d7a5b936e2f8ae626303d13e6716%

Meanwhile, the email said those who want to return to the office will likely have to wait until September. "When we decide to open offices, it will also not be a return to the way it was before," the company shared. "It will be careful, intentional, office by office, and gradual."

Twitter employees started working from home in March, as the company suspended almost all employee business trips and all of its in-person events until 2021. In addition, Twitter increases its allowance for home supply work. to $ 1,000 for all employees.

This came after other large companies announced their decision on when they would reopen their offices amid the pandemic. Facebook and Google previously revealed to CNN Business that they are planning to allow many employees to continue working from home until the end of the year. Meanwhile, Amazon confirmed that employees could work from home until at least early October.