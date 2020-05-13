The cast of Princess Diaries: where are the stars now?

Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite princesses.

It's hard to believe that nearly 20 years have passed since The princess's Diary Hit the big screen first.

The Disney family movie sparked a sequel, and much of the cast continues to be excited about today's special project. That was certainly the case on Tuesday night when Anne Hathaway honored the director of the film Garry marshall in an ABC special.

"One of the things I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Anne shared in The happy days of Garry Marshall. "If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."

In fact, Anne went on to describe a scene with Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) who didn't exactly follow the script. The actress "never,quot; thought about the scene until she appeared in the movie's trailer six months later.