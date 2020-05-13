The cast of Princess Diaries: where are the stars now?

Mia Thermopolis will always be one of our favorite princesses.
It's hard to believe that nearly 20 years have passed since The princess's Diary Hit the big screen first.
The Disney family movie sparked a sequel, and much of the cast continues to be excited about today's special project. That was certainly the case on Tuesday night when Anne Hathaway honored the director of the film Garry marshall in an ABC special.
"One of the things I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Anne shared in The happy days of Garry Marshall. "If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."
In fact, Anne went on to describe a scene with Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) who didn't exactly follow the script. The actress "never,quot; thought about the scene until she appeared in the movie's trailer six months later.
"(Marshall) kept it because it was a lovely moment," Anne fondly recalled.
Look at the clip above to see the exact moment on the big screen. And keep scrolling down to see who are your favorite cast members of the Disney classic so far.
Ron Batzdorff / Brownhouse Prod / Botnp Inc / Kobal / Shutterstock, Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images for Netflix
Anne Hathaway
The princess of Genovia has grown. Since her appearance in the Disney movie, Anne has garnered rave reviews for her performances in The Miserables and The dark knight rises. In her personal life, the actress is happily married to Adam Shulman and they are the proud parents of two children.
Ron Batzdorff / Brownhouse Prod / Botnp Inc / Kobal / Shutterstock, Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Mandy moore
While her character was not wanted by Mia in The princess's DiaryMandy has maintained a large fan base thanks to her singing career and Emmy-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC series We are. As for his thoughts on appearing in a future movie, it depends on the development of his character. "If I'm going to get involved, I'd like a cameo, maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a stalker when she was younger," Mandy shared with Elle. "She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and (now) reflected on why that wasn't right."
Movie Store Collection / Shutterstock, Charles Sykes / Bravo
Julie Andrews
Bow down to Hollywood royalty. Since her role as Reina Clarisse Renaldi, the actress has appeared in family movies like Tooth Fairy, She delighted and the Shrek franchise. Her legendary career also includes the title of best-selling author thanks to her variety of children's books on The very fairy princess Serie.
Ron Batzdorff / Brownhouse Prod / Botnp Inc / Kobal / Shutterstock, Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for IFC Films
Heather Matarazzo
How can fans forget Mia's best friend Lilly, who not only had her own cable TV show called Shut up and listen but it also turned off those who hate Mia's hair. Today, the actress' career remains strong with appearances in Grey's Anatomy and Exes and Ohs.
Walt Disney Pictures, Noam Galai / Getty Images for Tibet House
Sandra Oh
Deputy Director Gupta, the queen is coming! While his role in the film was brief, fans will never forget his iconic lines that brought laughter to the masses. Outside of the franchise, Sandra has been a fan favorite on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eva. Missed class!
Ron Batzdorff / Brownhouse Prod / Botnp Inc / Kobal / Shutterstock, Kris Connor / Getty Images for Utopia
Robert Schwartzman
Fans will remember the actor for his role as Mia's loyal friend Michael Moscovitz, both before and after she became a princess. But after starring in the Disney movie, Robert became an artist and filmmaker who recently released The Unicorn.
Walt Disney Pictures, Brian To / Variety / Shutterstock
Erik Von Detten
How can we forget Mia's infatuation known as Josh Bryant? While the actor has been kept private on and off social media, he recently made a cameo appearance on toy Story 3.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML367f5141bdd031c7323ffb71cc47014319%