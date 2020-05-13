The California National Guard flyover will bypass Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0956b3761880d31be47247231f5b06fd15%

– The 144th Fighter Wing of the California National Guard will skip the southern California area during its Wednesday flyby to greet workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

An adjusted overflight map shows the new route for the four F-15C Eagle fighter jets that will take off from Fresno, go up to Sacramento, fly along the coast, and begin their return north after flying over Santa Barbara.

An earlier press release said the planes would fly over various hospitals and police stations in Southern California around 11:45 a.m.

It is not known what caused the change, but the US Air Force Thunderbirds. USA And the Navy Blue Angels will fly over the San Diego and Los Angeles areas in their own salute to health and essential workers on Friday.