The best shows in history arrive at E4 this summer – Up News Info

Channel 4 is reviving some of Older brotherThe best episodes in history in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the UK reality show.

The youth network of the E4 station has commissioned the company Indemol Shine Group Initial to make Big Brother: The best shows ever, in which original presenter Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal will reflect on their favorite moments from the entertainment show.

Channel 4 released the British version of Older brother in 2000, creating a cultural phenomenon, launching the careers of a new generation of celebrities and providing a training ground for some of the UK's top television executives.

The show was phased out by Channel 4 in 2010 and a year later it moved to Channel 5 owned by ViacomCBS, where it ran until 2018, with Clark-Neal as part of the presentation line.

McCall said, "I lived and breathed Older brother for 11 years of my life. I did not miss a single episode. Not a week goes by when I don't quote an older brother in any way. It made me laugh, it made me cry, and most importantly, it taught me never to judge a book by its cover. I love the show with all my heart and can't wait to share it with a whole new audience. "

E4 controller Karl Warner added: "Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the best episodes of Older brother and Celebrity Big Brother will play on E4. For some it might be the first time they watch the shows, for others the chance to revive some properly iconic TVs. "

Speaking to the Up News Info last year, Channel 4 program director Ian Katz said he would be open-minded about the return. Older brother, adding that old formats can be "restarted in really interesting and creative ways". The comments sparked enthusiasm among the show's fan base, but a Channel 4 representative quickly pulled them back and said, "There are no plans to Older brother to return to channel 4 ".