The best Hollywood movies adapted from television shows in the last decade

The American television industry is as big, if not larger, than its film industry. Many popular movies of all time owe their origins to successful television series. We bring you a list of some of the best Hollywood screen-to-screen adaptations of the past 20 years. Enjoy looking at them during quarantine.

Team A (2010)

Director: Joe Carnahan.

Starring: Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Patrick Wilson

The film is based on the popular American action-thriller television series of the same name that ran from 1983 to 1987. The film tells the story of "The A-Team," a Special Forces team jailed for a crime that they did not commit. , who escape and prepare to clear their names. John "Hannibal,quot; Smith is held captive in Mexico by General Javier Tuco. Hannibal escapes and sets out to rescue Templeton "Face,quot; Peck, who is held captive at Tuco's ranch. Hannibal saves Face after enlisting his fellow Ranger, B.A. Baracus, they stop at a nearby army hospital to recruit the services of eccentric pilot Howling Mad Murdock. Later, their Commanding General Morrison asks them to retrieve the United States Treasury plates and more than $ 1 billion in cash from Baghdad. They successfully complete the mission, but are in court-martial and return to prison on false charges. The way they retrieve dishes from the bad guys and clear their names in the process forms the crux of this highly entertaining film.

21 Jump Street (2012)

Director: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum

The film is based on a television series of the same name starring Johnny Depp that ran between 1987 and 1991. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum star in officers Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko. The two police officers go into hiding in a high school as students to prevent an outbreak of a new designer drug and arrest their supplier. The duo relives their experiences in high school, but vice versa. Geek Schmidt becomes an athlete while Jenko begins to take an interest in academic activities. They soon became popular on campus and became friends with Eric (Dave Franco), one of the providers of the new medication. However, they become too engrossed in becoming teenagers once again, and as a result, they are kicked out of the undercover program. Eric, however, hires them to be his bodyguards and this association takes them to the main provider, the physical education teacher, Mr. Walters. They end up killing drug dealers and arresting Mr. Walters. The sequel released two years later makes them remain undercover as college students. After the success of both films, producers have been known to want to restart the franchise with an all-female cast.

Dark Shadows (2012)

Director: Tim Burton.

Cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Lee, Bella Heathcote

The film is adapted from a successful series full of supernatural elements and macabre events bearing the same name, which ran from 1966 to 1971. Johnny Depp plays Barnabas Collins, an eighteenth-century vampire who awakens in the 20th century in this adaptation. quite corny. from the series Eva Green plays Angelique "Angie,quot; Bouchard, a vengeful witch who plots revenge against Barnabas and his family. Angie, a witch, loved Barnabas, who loved another girl and therefore rejected her love. Furious, she turned him into a vampire and cursed him for an eternity of torment. She turns the town against him and the townspeople bury him alive. His coffin is excavated 200 years later and he returns to Collinwood, his family's property where his descendants now live. Accustomed to a certain lifestyle, he is dedicated to reshaping the family fortune while facing the complexities of modern technology. He succeeds in reforming the fortune and gains the trust of his family in the last days, who begin to think of him as an eccentric uncle. When a reincarnation of his former lover returns in his life, it seems that fate is finally being kind to him. But Angie is not dead and ready to wreak havoc on her new family. Are you successful in breaking your curse once and for all or will you destroy your new happiness?

The equalizer (2014)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Starring: Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas, Chloë Grace Moretz, David Harbor, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo

The film is an adaptation of a popular action series of the same name starring British actor Edward Woodward. The series ran from 1985 to 1989. Unlike the original equalizer, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) does not advertise his services in the newspapers. A former black ops operative for the army now suffers from insomnia and likes to read at night in a cafeteria. When he comes to the rescue of a teenage prostitute named Alina (Chloë Grace Moretz) who works for the Russian mafia, hell breaks loose. You have to fight the full power of the Russian mafia without help. Relying on his previous training, he is on a path of war against the Russians, killing them one by one. In a fight scene just before the climax, he uses various items in a shopping mall to kill the evil men and finishes off their leader with a nail gun. Later, he travels to Moscow and also kills the head of the Russian mafia. The film was designed to establish an action franchise for Denzel Washinton and served its purpose. A sequel came out four years later. I must say that the method actor looked good doing action despite his age.

The man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki, Jared Harris, Hugh Grant

The film is based on the hit spy series of the same name that aired on television from 1964 to 1968. The main concept of the series was a joint American and Russian collaboration against international threats, which was a unique idea at the height of the Cold War. The film served as the origin story for U.N.C.L.E. Armie Hammer plays the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin, while Henry Cavill plays the American agent Napoleon Solo. Alicia Vikander rehearses the role of British undercover agent Gaby Teller. Like the series, the film is set in the 1960s. Victoria Vinciguerra (Elizabeth Debicki), a wealthy Nazi sympathizer, intends to build her own private nuclear weapon and give it to persistent Nazi elements. Solo and Kuryakin are instructed to join forces and trace the bomb. Their respective agencies also secretly tell them to steal the plans for the bomb. At first they do not trust each other, but later, forced by circumstances, they must abandon their prejudices to overcome difficulties. They are joined by an MI: 6 agent named Waverley (Hugh Grant), who then becomes their manager at the newly formed international agency called U.N.C.L.E, designed to deal with threats globally.