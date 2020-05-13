The actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; will present the new weightlifting competition series

Instagram

& # 39; Beat the Mountain & # 39; You will see athletes show off their strength and endurance as they fight for the chance to challenge Hafthor Bjornsson, who claimed the 2018 title of the World's Strongest Man.

"game of Thrones"star Hafthor Bjornsson You are ready to spearhead a new series of weight lifting competitions.

The Icelandic strongman, who played Ser Gregor & # 39; The Mountain & # 39; Clegane in the hit fantasy series recently set a world deadlift record and will now use her experience to present "Beat the Mountain".

