The & # 39; president & # 39; of the Diamondbacks is & # 39; satisfied & # 39; with the Arizona governor allowing sports to resume

The Diamondbacks welcomed Arizona's announcement that professional sports can resume in the state without fans beginning Saturday.

Governor Doug Ducey on Tuesday opened the door for sports to return to the state, albeit behind closed doors.

"We have had conversations with leaders with some of these leagues, and everyone knows that they are welcome to operate, play and act in the state of Arizona," Ducey said. "It would, at this time, be in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, without fans. We could do it safely in the state of Arizona starting May 16."

The Phoenix-based MLB franchise saw the announcement as a boost. Team president Derrick Hall said in a statement: "I was pleased to hear the governor's comments about the state's willingness to allow sporting events in a controlled environment.

"We have been in constant communication and he has always shown cooperation and support to us and the league leadership. Both he and I have made it clear that we are more than willing to be part of a solution if we need to organize more teams or games "

MLB is aiming for a season start in early July.

The other top professional teams in Arizona responded in statements to the Republic of Arizona.

The NFL Cardinals, who play in Glendale, said: "We would still need the NFL to authorize the return to the team's facility and resume activities."

The Phoenix-based NBA Suns said they are aware of Ducey's announcement and will continue to move forward with plans to hold individual player coaching this weekend. The NBA has yet to decide whether to resume its season.

The NHL Arizona Coyotes, which are also based in Glendale, said: "We are aware of Governor Ducey's announcement and look forward to the NHL leadership." Like the NBA, the NHL is on hiatus and pondering whether it will return.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc around the world, suspending the NBA and NHL seasons and delaying the start of the MLB 2020 campaign. The United States has been the most affected country, with more than 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 83,400 deaths.