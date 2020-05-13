Texas receives 60 years in prison for child sexual abuse and produces hundreds of child pornographic images – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Water Valley, Texas, northwest of San Angelo, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for producing hundreds of videos and images of himself sexually abusing a child.

Douglas Stephen Groover, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty in February 2020 to two counts of child pornography production.

The sentence also included a period of supervised release for life and a restitution award of $ 53,000.

According to court documents, in addition to the hundreds of videos and images he created of himself sexually abusing a minor, he also admitted to sexually abusing at least two additional minors.

Groover also admitted to maintaining a large collection of child pornography, which included depictions of infant and toddler sexual abuse, sadism, and bestiality.