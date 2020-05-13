Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issues warning to Dallas County of "Illegal Restrictions,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued a severe warning to Dallas County about "unconstitutional and illegal restrictions,quot; that it says are in conflict with the governor's executive orders.

In a letter, Paxton states that Judge Clay Jenkins' order "exceeds the county's legal authority and is likely to confuse residents." According to Paxton,

As an example, Paxton mentioned the county's order on places of worship, such as limits on the number of people in religious services. He claims that it is in conflict with Governor Greg Abbott's executive order regarding these types of places.

"A local order that limits the way a house of worship performs services, or restricts essential services, conflicts with the governor's order and therefore cannot be enforced," Paxton said.

Paxton also spoke about how Dallas County has restricted the reopening of certain businesses, such as law offices, even though the governor's order allows it.

"As we have explained, the governor's order prohibits a local order from restricting essential or reopened services. If you attempt to close an essential or reopened business, regardless of whether a violation of your order occurs, your action would conflict with the Executive Order. GA-21 by restricting essential or reopened services and therefore would be invalid, ”said Paxton.

Paxton also said the executive order "encourages,quot; residents to wear face masks or covers, but does not require them.

"Because local governments cannot enact laws that are inconsistent with state law, any local order that purports to impose a civil or criminal penalty for not wearing a face mask is null and void," Paxton said.

Concluding his letter, Paxton mentioned that there is no longer a state order to stay home, but that Dallas County is still enforcing it. Once again, he said the governor's order "replaces,quot; the local ones.

"We are confident that the county will act quickly to correct errors such as these to avoid further confusion and litigation that defies the county's unconstitutional and illegal restrictions," Paxton said.

Paxton sent the same type of letter to Bexar County and the city of San Antonio, along with Travis County and the city of Austin.

Abbott was asked on Up News Info 11 News at 5 p.m. On Tuesday about the letter, and while he said he hadn't seen it yet, he said he understood the problems presented by Paxton.

"There is an attempt to find alignment between what the state has done and what the counties are doing. Just to make sure we can provide clarity to the public so that the public understands exactly what the rules are that they must abide by," said Abbott .

This is not the first time that the Texas Attorney General has called Dallas County and the city of Dallas. Last week, he sent a letter calling for the release of an incarcerated salon owner, Shelley Luther, after she defied orders by reopening her businesses just over two weeks ago.

Paxton joined other state leaders like Abbott, who believed that he should not have had time in prison. She was finally released approximately two days after Abbott amended her executive orders and the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release.