Tesla reopening plans approved; Deadly outbreak in a nursing home; Restaurant Guidelines Launch – Up News Info San Francisco

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

California Air National Guard flyover to greet frontline workers in the Bay area, state

SACRAMENTO – The California Air National Guard will salute Wednesday those fighting on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic in California. The 144th Fresno-based Cal Guard Fighter Wing will take the statewide flyover to greet healthcare workers, first responders and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 starting 10 am Wednesday. The flyover will consist of four F-15C Eagle fighter jets that will take off from Fresno Air National Guard Base and pass through medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Bay Area, Monterey, and southern cities from California before returning to Fresno. . read more

Coronavirus and Tesla

Alameda County Health Officials Approve Tesla's Reopening Plans

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – After days of controversial debate, Alameda County health officials approved automaker Elon Musk's plans to completely reopen its Fremont Tesla assembly plant next week under the watchful eye of the department of local police. Workers have been entering the plant since early Monday morning defying the ordinance of a local coronavirus shelter while Musk has turned to social media to defiantly defy the mandate. He even threatened to move the operation out of the state of California. Both sides barricaded themselves for almost two days in a confrontation. President Donald Trump, Governor Gavin Newsom, local officials, Tesla workers, nearby business owners, and Fremont residents stepped in. Some showed their support for Musk's demands, while others warned against what they believed was a reopening too early. read more

President Trump says to open Tesla plant – "Now,quot;

FREMONT – President Donald Trump joined the raging debate early Tuesday morning over Tesla owner Elon Musk's outspoken challenge to the Alameda County place-of-refuge mandate to reopen his Fremont assembly plant. Workers arrived early for their daily shifts at the sprawling plant Tuesday, a day after Musk went to social media to announce: “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be just me. ” The county Tuesday sent a letter to a Tesla directing the electric car maker to cease operations. read more

Coronavirus and reopening

Governor Newsom offers new guidelines for restaurant operations once they reopen

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday offered more detailed guidelines for businesses to follow when they reopen in the state, including giving restaurant owners an idea of ​​how intensive cleanup protocols will be as the order shelter shelter becomes less restrictive to allow eating in During his daily update on the state's coronavirus response, Newsom said progress made in the second stage of reopening with modifications allowed him to announce additional state-wide modifications that apply to offices that do not allow telecommuting and shopping malls, including shopping malls. pick up) plus some other services like car wash and pet care. read more

San Francisco restaurant owner unsure how some will survive under new state guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO – The New Guidelines California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled Tuesday for dinner at restaurants when they are allowed to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving restaurateurs facing a host of new changes and challenges. The guidelines leave some restaurant owners wondering how and if they will be able to survive once they reopen their doors to customers. Changes set by new state-issued guidelines for restaurants include servers with masks and plastic partitions that are installed at pay stations and in bar areas. It's a long list of things that will dramatically alter the dining experience for customers and business owners alike. read more

Coronavirus and nursing homes

COVID-19 Death toll at a skilled nursing facility in central California rises to fourteen

TURLOCK – More than a dozen people have died of COVID-19 at a skilled nursing facility in Turlock, in one of the deadliest outbreaks in a nursing home in Northern California. Officials at the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reported three deaths at the facility Tuesday, bringing the total to fourteen people who have now died of the coronavirus. About 149 patients and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Covenant Care, the center's owner company. read more

Coronavirus And Health

Hundreds of COVID-19 antibody tests with questionable precision flood market

BERKELEY – While medical experts have been saying that people shouldn't be spending their money on COVID-19 antibody tests currently on the market, KPIX 5 found that discouragement doesn't stop many who still want to be tested. "I have to say this is not good news. So my heart sank a little bit," Lan Vu said. When he discovered that he had been exposed to COVID-19 on a business trip in early March, he immediately suspended his import business from fans. "I came back and had a swab test, and it was positive," Vu said. Then he was curious: Could the positive swab mean I had COVID-19 antibodies? read more

Santa Clara hospitals launch study using "convalescent plasma,quot; to treat patients with COVID-19

SANTA CLARA – Health officials announced Tuesday that three Santa Clara County hospitals have begun a study in conjunction with Mayo Clinic to measure the impact of using convalescent plasma therapy to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Santa Clara County has been the worst affected region in the San Francisco Bay Area. As of May 11, there have been 2,341 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. There have been 129 deaths, including Patricia Dowd, 57, a senior manager at a Silicon Valley semiconductor company, considered the first fatality of the disease in the country. Currently, there are 102 patients hospitalized in the county with the coronavirus. Of those 33 are being treated in the ICU. read more

Coronavirus And Income

Santa Clara Supes waits to extend coronavirus eviction moratorium

SAN JOSE – The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday punished a possible extension of the county's temporary moratorium on evictions for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. The county moratorium currently ends at the end of the month, but allows the board to extend or shorten its duration depending on the state of the pandemic. However, the board avoided extending it at Tuesday's meeting, because Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to extend the suspension of the state law prohibiting local moratoriums on evictions for late rent payments. read more

State Senate proposal addresses rents, economic recovery from coronavirus

SACRAMENTO – The government would cover rent payments for some low-income Californians affected by the coronavirus under a proposal endorsed by state Senate leaders. The Senate wants to forgive the rents of low-income tenants by giving homeowners tax credits equal to the value of late payments, which they can keep or sell for cash. Tenants would have up to 10 years to pay their lost rents to the state, and some would not have to pay the full amount due to an unspecified "hardship exemption." "This is not a gift to anyone," said Democratic Senator Steven Bradford. "Our goal is to keep tenants housed and to keep landlords out of foreclosure." read more

Coronavirus and business

Alameda County Fair Auction May Go Virtual, But Young Ranchers Take It As Professionals

PLEASANTON – The Alameda County Fair, the largest fair in the Bay Area, is the latest victim of COVID-19. But along with its cancellation come questions about what will happen to all the farm animals that are normally auctioned there. “Just time for me is fun time. You can spend time with friends, family, and show off your hard work, ”said Livermore High FFA student Crayton McCafferty. McCafferty has spent nearly a year of hard work raising his Angus ox, "Stitch,quot; from a young calf. For this summer, he expects Stitch to weigh around 1,300 pounds and fetch around $ 4,000 at auction, which is only slightly higher than what it cost to raise him. read more

Struggling California malls prepare for unusual business with phase 2 reopens

SAN FRANCISCO – As part of the relaxation on the Phase 2 modifications, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that some shopping malls may now partially reopen just to pick them up on the sidewalk. The era of lazy wandering from store to store and nibbling on a pretzel is dead, at least for now. The move comes weeks after the order to stay home, but was it too late for the American mall? Pamela Danziger, owner of Unity Marketing and contributor to Forbes, thinks so. "It is going to be devastating for the entire mall sector," Danziger told KPIX 5 via Skype. "Time will tell, but I truly believe that we will see a radical restructuring of American retail." read more

Speaker Pelosi presents the $ 3 billion COVID-19 aid package for states, cities, workers, individuals, USPS

Speaker of the WASHINGTON ii House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday unveiled a more than $ 3 billion coronavirus aid package, a radical $ 1 billion effort for states and cities, "risk pay,quot; for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals. The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no "urgency." The Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to consider options. "We must think big, for the people, now," Pelosi said from the speaker's office on Capitol Hill. V "Not acting is the most expensive course," he said. read more

Twitter allows employees to work from home "forever,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter plans to allow most employees to work from home permanently, even after the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. CEO Jack Dorsey made the announcement in an email to employees Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported. "Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work-from-home model versus COVID-19, but we do not anticipate being one of the first to return to offices." the company said in a blog post. read more

San Francisco Bay Area Returning High-Price Real Estate Listings

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus outbreak is starting to thaw in the deep cold of the San Francisco Bay Area real estate market, according to a survey published by the Zillow real estate website. According to the new Zillow numbers, there were 12.4% more expensive listings and 13.3% more affordable listings last week than the week before in San Francisco. And although the number of new listings in general still decreased 37.1% over the previous year, they increased 18.3% over the previous week. There was good news for potential buyers, too: The median list price was $ 904,188, 0.9% less than last year. read more

Oakland's massive port projects business decline due to COVID-19 outbreak

OAKLAND – While loaded freight traffic increased slightly in April, authorities warned on Tuesday that there will be a drop in May and beyond as shipments have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Port authorities reported that the volume of containers loaded in April increased 1.4 percent compared to the same month last year. Export charges increased 3.6 percent, the Port said, while imports fell 0.9 percent. But the outlook for the coming months is for a reduced volume of cargo. Port authorities said their future outlook is being influenced by 11 percent of Oakland's scheduled ship calls in May and June, which have already been canceled by shipping lines. read more

Coronavirus and Schools

Marin County Experiments With Bringing Students Back To School

SAN RAFAEL – Marin County is preparing for students to return to school and the first step begins next week. According to Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke, on Monday, a class will be in session at San Jose Middle School for a group of 12 children.

"For some students, the distance learning approach does not work, so we want to make sure that we are not setting up one size fits all when we look to fall," he told KPIX 5. read more

Southbay's new COVID-19 rules allow Drive-In style graduations for the class of 2020 </ b.

REDWOOD CITY – San Mateo County has softened its health order to allow for driving-style graduation ceremonies, providing an option for seniors whose senior year of high school has been dramatically disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak and orders from shelter in place. "The purpose of this order was to find a way to celebrate our graduates who have experienced a truly disruptive end to their school experience," says Claire Cunningham, the San Mateo County attorney. The county has limited the number of cars at a graduation ceremony to 200. Attendees must remain inside their car, except when a member of their family crosses the stage to receive their diploma. Face masks are required every time the car windows are lowered. read more

Almost all CSU fall semester classes will remain virtual due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – Distance education will continue, at least during the fall semester, for the nearly half a million students attending California State University due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chancellor of the country's largest 4-year university system made the announcement at a meeting of the CSU Board of Trustees on Tuesday. CSU canceled almost all of its face-to-face classes last March, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Chancellor Timothy P. White said some courses may be offered in person, such as labs, but most courses at CSU's 23 campuses will remain virtual. read more

San Mateo, Contra Costa counties open door for graduation ceremonies

REDWOOD CITY – With the Class of 2020 scheduled to graduate during the coronavirus pandemic, county health officials are authorizing graduation ceremonies in San Mateo and Contra Costa counties under a new order. Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer, issued an order allowing certain "Highly Regulated Vehicle-Based Meetings,quot; on Monday. Among the many provisions in the San Mateo County order, the meetings would be by invitation only, limited to no more than 200 vehicles, and should last three hours or less. Any meeting with 10 or more vehicles will require security personnel and any meeting plans must be provided to the police and local officials at least one week in advance. read more

High school in San Lorenzo links virtual start

SAN LORENZO – It was not your typical graduation ceremony on Tuesday, as officials from an East Bay high school went out of their way to ensure that members of the Class of 2020 still had their time to shine. At Redwood Christian High School in San Lorenzo, it took some creativity to manage graduation during the coronavirus blockade. Like everything in this pandemic, it involved a little coordination, some technology and a lot of community. What the clapping procedures and thunderous cheers lacked, they made up for with wit and love. read more