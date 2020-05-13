Tekashi 6ix9ine says that everyone is looking at the billboard while & # 39; GOOBA & # 39; grows in popularity

If you've been following the headlines of the entertainment news for the past few weeks, you'll know that Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on top of them continuously since he was released from prison to his home for the remainder of his sentence.

Hot New Hip Hop reported that with the release of "GOOBA,quot;, 6ix9ine has been quite steadfast in its own success. Also, the rapper has been busy causing all kinds of problems on social media, at least with rappers and artists in the industry.

Before being jailed for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, Tekashi 6ix9ine had to do with numbers and his own success.

Earlier today, Tekashi called Billboard, stating that due to his hit YouTube video "GOOBA," there is no question that he will be heading the charts and taking other artists off the charts.

Unfortunately, the post has been removed.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently facing the collaboration of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande for the number one spot on the Hot 100.

Why Stupid child Never reaching number one due to a mistake in counting sales, Tekashi turned to his IG to tell Billboard that everyone is watching them right now. 6ix9ine wrote, "The world is watching very closely," before showing respect for the organization.

According to 6ix9ine, he and his fans are dominating all platforms in the world right now "by a landslide." He added that "the numbers are there and must be seen," including the fact that it has not been promoted on the radio either.

That said, Tekashi noted that all of his songs are streamed like crazy on the Internet. Furthermore, Hernández hinted that it would be a tragedy to believe that there were companies buying money orders on the radio and "handling packages,quot; to obtain more numbers.

6ix9ine added that "it was still early," but everyone is watching them. As previously reported, Tekashi reportedly beat Eminem's song "Killshot,quot; for the most viewed YouTube video with the release of "GOOBA,quot;.



