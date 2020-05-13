Tekashi 6ix9ine $ 200,000 Donation Denied By Kids Charity

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making all the headlines in the entertainment media for the past few weeks. Earlier this month, Tekashi turned to his Instagram to address the fraudulent allegations, and also asked fans to head over to his YouTube channel to watch "GOOBA," his new music video.

"GOOBA,quot; went on to set records on the platform, including Eminem's "Killshot," the diss-track that was in response to Machine Gun Kelly's song, "Rap Devil." While 6ix9ine is primarily known for his involvement in social media trolling and extortion court cases, it appears he has also been trying to do something good.

Earlier this week it was reported that Daniel Hernandez, 23, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, attempted to make a fairly significant donation to a charity. Hot New Hip Hop reported, however, that they rejected their lump sum of money.

According to the previously mentioned media, Tekashi 6ix9ine attempted to donate $ 200,000 to the group, No Kid Hungry. The group released a statement shortly after the donation was made public stating that they had to deny the offer.

They wrote in their statement that Tekashi's behavior is not consistent with his company's values ​​and mission. Hernández, in his social media account, stated that he had never seen anything so cruel.

As previously noted, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been dominating the headlines for the past 2 weeks. Since its release into home confinement, 6ix9ine released a new music video and song, "GOOBA,quot;, and has been active on social media once again.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of his return to form was his explanation of why he chose to mock his former associates. Tekashi said on Instagram that he was unwilling to help the men who betrayed him.

The rapper claimed that "there was no loyalty,quot; between him and the members of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He cited several examples, such as sleeping with his son's mother, stealing money, extorting money, and attempting to kidnap.



