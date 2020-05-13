Taylor Swift surprises a young fanatic who wrote a heartwarming letter to his postman

Taylor also wrote about her shared passion for handwriting and sent Emerson his favorite writing tools.

According to the letter Taylor wrote to Emerson, she said to the 11 year old boy who hopes to "feel good in isolation and not be alone,quot;, who should "make sure to find time to create and daydream,quot;, and most importantly, "nobody expects you to be perfect … you've already set a really great example and I'm proud of you. :] "

Emerson was over the moon and delighted with the package sent to him by one of his favorite artists and his father too. He even shared some of the articles Taylor sent with one of his best friends.

On Twitter, before wrapping up your thread, he wrote: "We are a pool of tears around here. And it has nothing to do with Taylor's celebrity. It has everything to do with her humanity. Inexplicably, she sees Em. She sees her beauty. She sees her heart. She sees the true her. "