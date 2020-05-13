Swizz Beatz says rappers should pay & # 39; taxes & # 39; to the founders of hip-hop

WENN

Alicia Keys' producer husband wants rappers to pay a million bucks each to hip-hop pioneers like Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flash and Sugarhill Gang.

Up News Info –

Swizz beatz He has asked today's rap stars to pay "taxes" to hip-hop founders.

%MINIFYHTMLa3ee1a4d4e4ca00191c8f7ca74fc806717%

The star spoke on the subject during a conversation with Joe Budden on his Beatz & # 39; s Zone Radio on Instagram Live, where he suggested he wants to "raise a million dollars for every icon that started hip-hop."

%MINIFYHTMLa3ee1a4d4e4ca00191c8f7ca74fc806718%

"The fact that we are not paying taxes on who started hip-hop shows that we really don't love hip-hop," he explained, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post reported. "The fact that we don't pay artist taxes to those icons that paved the way reduced the music that allowed us to feed our families."

The star, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, added: "We need to pay taxes on hip-hop creatives who gave us freedom of expression to move on."

"Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flashand Sugarhill gangat least a million a piece. "

Hits creator "Echo" made the comments after saying he wanted to stage a rap battle between Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. He also claimed that a similar confrontation between his wife Alicia Keys and singer John Legend, in which both will play the piano, is also in progress.