Swizz Beatz: Rappers Should Pay Taxes to Hip-Hop Founders !!

Producer Swizz Beats says he wants to work hard to pay $ 1 million to give to the founders of Hip-Hop.

He revealed his plan during a meeting with Joe Budden.

"I want to raise a million dollars for every icon that started hip-hop – [DJ] Kool Herc going down. The fact that we're not paying taxes on who started hip hop shows that we don't love hip-shop,quot; , said.

"The fact that we don't pay artist taxes to those icons that paved the way took the lowest cut for music that allowed us to feed our families. We need to pay taxes to hip-hop creatives who gave us freedom of speech to go ahead ".

Swizz continued: "Melle Mel, Grandmaster Flash, and Sugarhill Gang, mined one million each."

Is it Swizz's rights: rappers pay founders taxes to participate in the culture or not?