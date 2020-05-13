Suspect in custody, baby safe after CHP persecution ends in Crenshaw district – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The search for a suspected assault suspect with a child in the car ended Tuesday night at the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

The pursuit reportedly began in East Los Angeles after the suspect, also accused of marital abuse, led California Highway Patrol officers through downtown Los Angeles, into the Mid-area. City and then returned to South Los Angeles before stopping.

When the suspect pulled up outside a gas station, he got out of the vehicle with a baby in his arms.

The baby was safely delivered to an officer and the suspect surrendered without further incident and was detained.