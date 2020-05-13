Survivor: Winners at War names a winner

When Survivor end a season of all winners, it better be good. And tonight it really was.
Although we cannot say that we were personally supporting Tony VlachosWe won't deny the fact that he played a game worthy of a win, even if it's mainly because everyone else besides Natalie wasn't paying enough attention to realize that he needed to be voted on a long time ago. Instead, he managed to get out of the season without a vote against him and with his spy tree intact, so yes, Tony deserved victory. But we can still be a little grumpy about it, because how cool would it have been to see Natalie win after all the work she did?
First thing in tonight's finale, Natalie struggled to get back into the game thanks to multiple perks and the fact that somehow, even with hardly any food, she's still ridiculously strong. Then, he quickly got to work, trying to convince the other players that Tony would absolutely win the jury's votes if he made it to the end.
This could almost have worked if everyone didn't have idols. For the first tribe, Michelle gained immunity, and Natalie, Ben and Tony played advantages, without leaving valid votes, so they had to vote again between Sarah and Denise. Denise was expelled and Tony gained immunity.
Ben simply decided to give Sarah permission to vote for him (probably knowing there was no way for him to win no matter what), so Ben was next, and Natalie then won the next immunity challenge, giving her the power to decide who would go. the last three with her and who would have to light a fire.
Michelle proved that she could light a fire quickly and easily, which sent Tony into practice, but Natalie wanted to break the Tony / Sarah alliance and chose Michelle to sit next to her while Sarah and Tony faced off. Tony won, depriving us of the three women's finals everyone expected and achieving their victory.
Tony Vlachos has won Survivor: winners at warAnd we didn't even have time to hear him talk about it because there wasn't even time for a meeting. They could have gotten another episode from that ending!
Now we are waiting to see what happens with the next season, which was supposed to start filming a few months ago, but obviously it could not continue, and probably will not start soon. So if this parenthesis is longer than usual, at least the show came out strong.
Survivor is broadcast on CBS.
