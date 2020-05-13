Survivor: Winners at War names a winner

When Survivor end a season of all winners, it better be good. And tonight it really was.

Although we cannot say that we were personally supporting Tony VlachosWe won't deny the fact that he played a game worthy of a win, even if it's mainly because everyone else besides Natalie wasn't paying enough attention to realize that he needed to be voted on a long time ago. Instead, he managed to get out of the season without a vote against him and with his spy tree intact, so yes, Tony deserved victory. But we can still be a little grumpy about it, because how cool would it have been to see Natalie win after all the work she did?

First thing in tonight's finale, Natalie struggled to get back into the game thanks to multiple perks and the fact that somehow, even with hardly any food, she's still ridiculously strong. Then, he quickly got to work, trying to convince the other players that Tony would absolutely win the jury's votes if he made it to the end.