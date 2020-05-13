Summer camp received millions of federal loans before refusing to reimburse parents and declare bankruptcy – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9f0343b0240b362956b96dd6ae35d1ae17%

– A popular summer camp said to have filed for bankruptcy and refused to reimburse prepaid parents received millions in federal loans weeks before the filing.

In an email to parents last week, the owner of Camp Galileo wrote that his California summer camps are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner also announced that "offering full or even half refunds,quot; was "not an option given our financial situation."

The mother, Alina Malkin, who paid a $ 600 deposit to send her son to camp this summer, referred to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of the camp.

"I think it's a lot of nonsense," said Malkin. "Apparently, we all have a different perception of what bankruptcy means."

According to the bankruptcy filing, in late April, more than 10,000 families paid a combined tuition of $ 11 million before the 2020 summer sessions.

"The camp had not yet started, how could he have spent all that money?" Malkin asked.

Also in the filing, Camp Galileo has more than $ 6 million in his bank accounts, including a $ 2.5 million PPP loan and a $ 500,000 SBA loan, guaranteed just two weeks before filing for bankruptcy.



"It is not right that you have $ 11 million in the bank, you got a PPP loan, you got a small business loan and you left us all pending," Malkin said.

In the filing, the owner of Camp Galileo cited a $ 20 million class action lawsuit from parents seeking reimbursement as the reason for Chapter 11.

Bankruptcy attorney Dean Rallis has been held by the potential primary plaintiff in the lawsuit.

"So instead of spending the money to defend the lawsuit, the debtor decided to file the Chapter 11 case," Rallis said.

Regarding the PPP and SBA money, Rallis said that because they were requested, approved and funded before the bankruptcy, Camp Galileo will likely be able to keep the money.

"Is that permissible? The answer is yes, as long as the debtor continues to use the funds as provided in the application and in the statute, "said Rallis.

Malkin plans to join the class action lawsuit.

"We are all struggling right now. We don't all have a million dollars in the bank, "said Malkin." He has everything and we are left with nothing. "

Rallis said she believes she will be able to help parents get their money back.

The camp did not immediately respond to comment.