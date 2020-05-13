Study Finds New Inflammatory Condition in Children Probably Linked to Coronavirus

None of the 10 children died, but their symptoms were more severe than those experienced by children with Kawasaki disease. They were much more likely to have cardiac complications, and five of them showed shock, which did not occur in any of the Kawasaki disease cases. They had lower platelet counts and a type of white blood cell, typical of Covid-19 patients who defended themselves against infection. And more of the children with the new syndrome needed steroid treatment in addition to the immunoglobulin treatment that both they and the Kawasaki patients received.