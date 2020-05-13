Struggling California malls prepare for unusual business with phase 2 reopens – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As part of the relaxation on the Phase 2 modifications, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that some shopping malls may now partially reopen just to pick them up on the sidewalk. The era of lazy wandering from store to store and nibbling on a pretzel is dead, at least for now.

The move comes weeks after the order to stay home, but was it too late for the American mall? Pamela Danziger, owner of Unity Marketing and contributor to Forbes, thinks so.

"It is going to be devastating for the entire mall sector," Danziger told KPIX 5 via Skype. "Time will tell, but I truly believe that we will see a radical restructuring of American retail."

Major shopping malls in Northern California, including the Arden Fair in Sacramento, are losing anchored tenants, including Nordstrom, which announced last week that it would close all of its stores.

Danziger says shopping malls entered the pandemic very, very weak, and some, but not all, will emerge from the crisis.

"The malls they have, they are more luxurious, they have solid anchor stores, they are going to separate the winners from the losers and there will be much more in the losing category as a result of this."

With J. Crew filing for bankruptcy and J.C. Penney on the brink, more problems could arise, even with the updated shelter-in-place request and modifications.

"None of this matters if customers don't feel safe, employees don't feel safe," Governor Newsom said.