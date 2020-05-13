Strangest coronavirus symptom may be key to early diagnosis: BGR

A new study seeking to explain one of the strangest symptoms of new coronavirus infections indicates that it may be more important than previously thought.

Loss of smell has already been associated with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, and the new study offers additional information on the extent of infection at the olfactory level.

The study warns that more data is needed to determine if the virus could adapt to infect neurons and travel directly to the brain.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When the new coronavirus threat emerged in late 2019, the disease was described as atypical pneumonia that had symptoms that are also found in the common cold or flu. Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were not enough to diagnose the disease clinically, and a test was designed to search for the genetic material of the virus for a positive diagnosis. Since then, doctors have observed a variety of unusual symptoms in patients with COVID-19, including cardiac and neurological symptoms, skin lesions, and gastrointestinal symptoms. But the most unusual symptom that has been associated with COVID-19 was sudden loss of smell (anosmia) and taste (dysgeusia).

%MINIFYHTML78700e8a4af979c56b3c9679cf16d59c15%

Several studies have already shown that patients displaying these symptoms are likely to be infected, and the CDC updated their website to include loss of smell and taste in the list of possible signs of COVID-19. Not all people who contract the disease will lose their sense of smell or taste, so these symptoms are not enough to diagnose the new disease without actual testing. The researchers have already offered a possible explanation for why the virus can bind to the cells of the olfactory epithelium, and a new study offers even more details about this strange symptom of coronavirus.

A Harvard study that was published in early April without being peer-reviewed revealed that SARS-CoV-2 is likely to bind to non-neuronal cells in the olfactory epithelium that support neurons. The researchers studied the genetics of the various cells involved in the process of detecting smell and transmitting information to the brain, and concluded that the new virus can bind to them.

A different study from researchers at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland and was published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience in mid-April. The document attempts to explain exactly why the virus is likely to infect olfactory cells, and suggests that tests should target that particular area for early detection of the virus, even in asymptomatic patients. The researchers also caution that more research is needed to determine if the virus can attack the brain through olfactory cells, as was the case with the SARS-CoV virus responsible for the SARS pandemic nearly 20 years ago.

"We propose that the olfactory epithelium of the nasal cavity may be a more appropriate tissue for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the early stages, before the onset of symptoms or even in asymptomatic people, compared to sputum or commonly used nasopharynx. swabs, "the researchers wrote.

The olfactory epithelium could be a "likely site of enhanced SARS-CoV-2 binding,quot;. "Multiple types of non-neuronal cells present in the olfactory epithelium express two host receptors, the ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteases, which facilitate the binding, replication, and accumulation of SARS-CoV-2."

%MINIFYHTML78700e8a4af979c56b3c9679cf16d59c16%

Anyone who has followed the news of COVID-19 in recent months is aware of the ACE2 cell receptors to which the virus's spike protein connects. Once this link is established, the virus invades the cell and turns it into a factory that can replicate the virus. The replicants are expelled from the destroyed cell and can infect other nearby cells to repeat the process.

TMPRSS2 is not something commonly mentioned in the COVID-19 news reports, but it did appear in a different study that said that a specific type of prostate cancer therapy can regulate TMPRSS2 in the prostate and lungs, and potentially reduce severity of COVID -19 disease in men.

Going back to the new study, the researchers found that the older mice had higher amounts of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 than the younger mice. If the conclusion is true for humans, it may explain why older people are more likely to become infected and then develop complications. However, the study does not take into account the various medical conditions associated with old age, which can reduce the body's ability to deal with an unknown pathogen, such as the new coronavirus.

Scientists cite other studies that ACE2 receptors appear on non-neuronal olfactory cells in both humans and mice, which appears to be consistent with what the Harvard study said. TMPRS2 is present in both neuronal and non-neuronal cells. The neuronal expression of both proteins could allow the virus to travel directly through the brain. Otherwise, the olfactory epithelium would act as a reservoir for the virus, which would then move to the lower airways.

The study proposes the olfactory epithelium test for early detection of the virus, even in asymptomatic patients, and to reduce false negative results of existing tests.

"Second, it should be kept in mind that brain infection can cause prolonged and lasting neurological delay even in patients who no longer show respiratory symptoms and are currently considered recovered," the researchers wrote. "Therefore, it is necessary to establish what types of cells in the olfactory epithelium bind and accumulate viral particles and whether the virus is transferred between the cells of the olfactory epithelium."

The researchers propose that a "hypothetical coronavirus,quot; capable of infecting neurons through the nose "could be far more deadly to humans," and more research is required.

The study says future studies should look at how the virus affects the olfactory epithelium in different age groups.

Finally, the study suggests that more research is needed to explain whether olfactory cells are involved in mediating a rapid response of the immune system after infection and whether any olfactory dysfunction can be correlated with symptoms and severity of COVID-19.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock