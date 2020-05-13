Stocks Drop When Powell Warns About Lasting Economic Damage – Live Updates

Stocks fall when the Fed chairman warns of a prolonged recession.
Shares fell Wednesday, the second Wall Street drop in two days, after the Federal Reserve chairman warned of the dire consequences if lawmakers don't do enough to protect the economy.
Mr. Powell's comments came when Democrats and Republicans discussed the merits of a new spending plan. On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives revealed a trillion dollars. a measure of relief that Republicans dismissed as exorbitantly priced and exaggerated.
Mr. Powell's warning, echoing that of other economists who have said that government aid efforts to date have barely sustained individuals and businesses, set the tone for the day of trading on Wall Street. The S,amp;P 500 fell nearly 2 percent, adding to its 2 percent loss the day before.
Investors have ignored a number of risks to the economy in recent weeks, instead of increasing stocks as the Fed signaled it was ready to buy unlimited bonds to stabilize key financial markets and after President Trump signed a $ 2 billion economic rescue package.
That recovery, a nearly 30 percent gain in the S,amp;P 500 in March, has pushed up stock prices even as the company's fundamentals worsened, and came despite an increasingly darker growth outlook.
Powell seemed to refocus investors on the risks, a day after hearing a different concern from Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a central figure in the US government's coronavirus response. USA If economic interests were allowed to override public health concerns, Dr. Fauci warned, "there is a real risk that it will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control."
And some influential investors have weighed in on the growing disconnect between stock market performance and an ugly outlook for the American economy. On Wednesday, David Tepper, a longtime hedge fund manager, He said on CNBC that he thought the market was more overvalued since 1999.
Online sales in the United States have increased since shelter-in-place measures closed brick and mortar stores in March. But the recent gains they have not spread evenly, new data shows.
According to data from Earnest Research, which tracks millions of credit and debit card transactions in the United States, large and sometimes unexpected winners have emerged in several of the industries that have come to define the coronavirus economy.
More than a third of all Americans ordered groceries online for the first time in the past month, according to multiple surveys, and people have spent more grocery orders online each successive week of the crisis. The clear winner so far has been Instacart.
objective and Walmart have been investing more in grocery sales to take on the online shopping giant, Amazon. Both companies recently expanded their online sales much faster than Amazon.
DoorDash, the market leader in online food delivery, expanded its dominant position by focusing on restaurant chains and areas outside of major cities, where the sense of crisis has been less acute. Grubhub Analysts say it grew more slowly, in large part, because the company had long focused on independent restaurants, which were more likely to close during quarantines, and in New York, where the crisis hit hardest.
One of the few apparel companies that has performed well, at least online, is Lululemon, thanks to their generous selection of sweatpants and leggings that serve as particularly good workwear when your office is in the basement.
The Treasury Department eased its call for all small business emergency loan recipients to consider repaying if they had other options, and said Wednesday that borrowers who took out loans under $ 2 million would be considered in good faith.
the The updated guidance is the latest change to the Paycheck Protection Program. It comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned last month that companies that had other access to capital and took out small business loans could face audits and criminal prosecution. Borrowers received until May 14 to review their loans, which are forgivable, and return the money if they really didn't need it.
But on Wednesday, the Treasury said borrowers who took smaller loans were clear.
The agency decided that the smaller loans probably went to companies that had no other access to capital and that the money would allow them to keep workers on the payroll. Reducing your effort to recover money will also allow the Small Business Administration to focus its audit efforts on larger companies that have taken on larger loans.
Any company that applied for a loan of more than $ 2 million and seeks forgiveness of the loan will be reviewed by the S.B.A.
Last week, the monthly Department of Labor report showed that the US economy in April showed a staggering 20.5 million jobs, the worst numbers since the Great Depression. But a new analysis suggests that the rapid rise in unemployment may be slowing, although not for everyone.
According to an analysis of daily surveys carried out by While women, workers earning more than $ 100,000, and part-time workers continue to experience increasing unemployment or no improvement at all, the exchange rate is relatively brighter for men, full-time employees, and women. people earning less than $ 50,000.
Other researchers tracking employment We have also noticed a slowdown in job losses. For example, the Current Population Survey implies that employment among working-age Americans fell 13.8 percent between early March and early April, while our tracker shows that employment among this population fell 13.2 percent between mid and the end of April.
Because these results are cumulative, a slowdown means that fewer people join the ranks of the unemployed, but also that few of the workers who became unemployed in March and April are returning to work.
J.C. Penney, the department store chain that was founded in 1902, could file for bankruptcy as early as Friday after missing two interest payments on its debt in the past month, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The company is in talks to obtain about $ 450 million in debt-in-possession financing, which would allow it to continue operating the business, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential. The company declined to comment.
People said that the filing date could change and that the amount of financing was still being negotiated. Would follow last week bankruptcy of the Neiman Marcus Group as department stores struggle to navigate their businesses through the coronavirus pandemic. J crew He also filed for bankruptcy last week. However, a filing by J.C. Penney would be the largest bankruptcy thus far during the pandemic based on its number of locations and workers. The retailer, based in Plano, Texas, has 846 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and 90,000 employees.
J.C. Penney missed an interest payment of $ 12 million due last month, saying at the time it was a "strategic decision,quot; to take advantage of a 30-day grace period before it was deemed in default. The deadline for that would be Friday. The chain also defaulted on a $ 17 million interest payment due May 7, with a five-business-day grace period. The deadline to make that payment also appears to be Friday.
Southwest Airlines A month-long sale for flights began Tuesday between May 26 and August 31 in an effort to encourage summer travel. One-way tickets range from $ 49 to $ 99, and the airline offers frequent flyer double points.
The devastated carriers are struggling to fill the planes as requests to stay home prevent most people from traveling. The Transportation Security Administration said it performed checks of 163,205 passengers on Tuesday, compared to 2,191,387 passengers the same day in 2019. Most of the planes have been flying with an average of 23 passengers.
"This promotion is designed to see if Southwest can stimulate demand among personal or leisure travelers," said Robert Mann, an airline industry analyst and former executive. "They are looking for adventurous souls to go out and taste the travel environment."
Southwest, the largest national airline, generally has two popular sales each year: one in June and one in October, but none of the sales include summer travel. Current sales rates do not apply to flights on popular travel days, such as Fridays and Sundays, nor to travel during Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.
Offers include a nonstop direct flight between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City for $ 49, and a one-way fare of $ 99 between Dallas and New York.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell He issued a stern warning Wednesday that the United States is facing an "unprecedented modern,quot; economic hit, one that could permanently damage the economy if Congress does not provide enough political support to avoid a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged unemployment.
Mr. Powell's blunt diagnosis so far was the clearest sign that the trillions of dollars in support that policymakers have already channeled into the economy may not be enough to prevent lasting damage from a virus that has already closed business and launched More than 20 million people without work.
It also serves as a rebuttal to lawmakers and the Trump administration, whose discussions of additional bailout measures have run aground as Democrats reveal a dramatic wish list and Republicans avoid federal spending, betting instead that they "reopen,quot; The economy will quickly and dramatically raise growth.
"Recovery may take some time to gain momentum," Powell said at a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, where he praised congressional early response packages and suggested that an uncertain outlook may require more. "The additional fiscal support could be expensive, but it's worth it if it helps prevent long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery."
Members of Congress remain divided on partisan lines about aggressively seeking additional aid spending, with Democrats proposing radical new programs and Republicans voicing concern over the growing federal budget deficit.
Powell and his colleagues at the central bank are taking up their role as economic experts and informal advisers to drive action by those responsible for fiscal policy. They say the recovery remains "highly uncertain," and if the political response is inadequate, the consequences could be long-lasting and painful.
Powell noted that the burden often falls on the most disadvantaged, explaining that a Fed survey to be released Thursday will show that nearly 40 percent of people who worked in February and were members of households earning less than $ 40,000. a year they had lost their jobs in March.
He also said Wednesday that the central bank was not considering lowering interest rates below zero, adding that the Fed would rely on the same tools it used during the last recession: future guidance on the path of interest rates and asset purchases.
The Fed has already cut rates to near zero and indicated it will not raise them anytime soon. But investors have been speculating about negative rates for the past week after futures contracts began to imply that the Federal Reserve's main policy rate would drop below zero by the end of 2020. Central bank officials They have constantly rejected that idea.
Still, some have continued to vocally defend Negative rates, including President Trump, who has repeatedly urged Powell to take rates below zero.
On Wednesday, a caravan of hundreds of buses toured Washington, D.C., part of a "continuing rally,quot; calling for federal assistance as the industry struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. The American Bus Association and the United Motorcoach Association are asking lawmakers for $ 15 billion in grants and loans.
"In the latest stimulus bill, all forms of passenger transportation were funded: airlines, Amtrak, and transit, and the only way that was not funded was private bus operators," said Peter J. Pantuso, president of the American Bus Association. "The industry provides transportation to 600 million people a year, as many as planes do, and Congress completely shut us out."
More than 90 percent of the industry workforce was fired or suspended due to the impact of requests to stay home on trips.
Doug Anderson, owner of Anderson Coach and Travel, a family business that operates 40 coaches, said he had to lay off 125 employees, nearly half of his workforce, in March and was not optimistic about business in the coming months.
“This is the best time for the bus industry right now: from March 15 to the end of June. We go to the gangbusters and it allows us to survive the rest of the year, ”said Anderson. "I have spoken to people in the industry and they hope that perhaps 50 percent of bus companies will be out of work and bankrupt."
Typically, strict rules prevent employees from changing health insurance plans mid-year. But the I.R.S. it is giving employers a way to allow workers to make changes without waiting for the regular enrollment period.
Under the new guidance, employers can let their workers drop their health insurance if they have a choice, or sign up if they didn't at the beginning of the year. Workers may also be allowed to add more family members to their plan, or to switch from one work plan to another.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
A United Nations report forecast on Wednesday that the global economy would contract 3.2 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic. A small increase was expected before the crisis began. The UN also expects 34.3 million people to fall into extreme poverty this year, with more than half the increase in Africa.
-
Count Nast It plans to fire nearly 100 employees, company CEO Roger J. Lynch announced Wednesday in a memo to staff members. The publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker has tried to cut costs across the company as luxury sales drop during the coronavirus pandemic. The cutbacks follow salary cuts for top executives, including Anna Wintour, the company's artistic director, who The company announced last month. Another 100 people will be suspended for a few months and other employees will see reduced hours.
-
The British economy contracted 2 percent in the first three months of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, the government reported Wednesday, the biggest quarterly decline since the 2008 financial crisis. In March alone, the economy contracted 5 , 8 percent since February, the biggest drop since the Office of National Statistics began keeping monthly accounts in 1997.
