Still looking for hand sanitizer? Get free shipping on this five-pack of CBD Luxe

Free shipping in hand sanitizer package The | $ 29 | CBD Luxe

Now is a good time to participate in a clean and calm mindset. CBD Luxe offers free shipping on all of their items, but most importantly they now have hand sanitizer packs starting at $ 30.

There are two sizes: one ounce and four ounces. The ounce is ideal for traveling wherever you venture and for whatever you have to touch along the way. It comes in a pack of five ($ 30) or ten ($ 55).

Made with 80% ethyl alcohol, organic aloe, organic tea tree oil, white willow bark, and of course Colorado certified hemp. All of that organic goodness ensures your hands won't dry out and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. They offer a option without CBD for about the same price.

The hand sanitizer won't go out of style any time soon, so whichever package you choose you'll definitely be using it all.