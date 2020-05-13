Stevie Wonder called & # 39; National Treasure & # 39; by Bette Midler on 70th birthday

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Fingertips & # 39; He's been inundated with online birthday wishes from his fans and friends alike, as the iconic musician is playing on his 70th birthday.

Bette Midler took to the stars sending birthday wishes to Stevie wonder on Wednesday May 13, 2020 in the morning when the musician turned 70.

The R&B legend, who has been blind since his birth, surpassed all odds of becoming one of the most successful acts in music history, scoring a series of hits that started with America's number one "Fingertips "in 1963, making him the youngest artist in history. to overcome the Billboard Hot 100 with only 13.

She later became a Motown legend, writing and performing classic songs like "Superstition", "Uptight (Everything's Alright)", "For Once in My Life" and "I Was Made to Love Her".

When the star celebrated the historic birthday on Wednesday, her famous friends took effect earlier in the day to wish her an initial wave of birthday messages.

Among the first to pay tribute to the hitmaker was singer / actress Bette Midler, who tweeted: "In five minutes, #StevieWonder will be 70 years old."

"Congratulations to #NationalTreasure, and thanks for lighting up our lives for all these years," he added. "You are unique, young man."

Singer Tevin campbell wrote: "Genius was born and the world will always be blessed with his tune. Happy 70 Stevie" as writer / director Bree Newsome He said, "I share a birthday with #StevieWonder Star-strike. I am proud ever since I first discovered this at 9 years old."

Actor Terry Crews added, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY STEVIE WONDER! We love you," along with a sweet taste of the couple along with his wife. Rebecca.

Meanwhile, the star has finally joined Instagram and a 24-hour marathon of her music performed by DJs that includes Questlove, Britain Gilles Peterson, Natasha Diggsand DJ Spinna It is hosted on his new account @ swfamily24 on Wednesday.