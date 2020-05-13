Steven Knight to Adapt Dickens' Great Expectations for BBC & FX – Up News Info

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns to work with his Taboo and A Christmas Carol collaborators in a new adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic High expectations. Knight will executive write and produce the six-part limited series BBC One / FX which is also produced by Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, David W Zucker and Kate Crowe.

High expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel. Previous filmed iterations have included a 2012 feature by Mike Newell and a BBC / PBS series in 2011.

Knight is an outspoken fan of Dickens who told me a couple of years ago what part of what he establishes Peaky Blinders Apart from another period, the drama owes the author something. At the time, he said, "If you were to hope to do what Dickens did, it would be to take the life of the working class and make it relative to fiction."

Today Knight says, "Tailoring Dickens' work is delightful. I chose High expectations as the next job to bring to the screen not only for the timeless characters, but also for the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith, Pip's journey from the forge to society is very special to me. "

High expectations will mark Knight's second adaptation of the writer's works after last year's A Christmas Carol. That limited series launched over the holidays with 7.8 million viewers.

Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, said: "FX is honored to begin the next chapter of collaboration with Steven Knight, Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy and their teams as they gather for this modern adaptation of Charles Dickens." High expectations. His inaugural adaptation of Dickens, A Christmas CarolIt was a great creative and commercial success. We want to thank our BBC partners Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for their support and we can't wait to work on this project. "

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, calls High expectations “The perfect choice given its timely and personal narrative. The original (Knight) version of one of Britain's most beloved classics will make it a drama for a whole new generation. "

High expectations It will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker. Mona Qureshi will also be executive producer for the BBC. Production is not expected to start until next year.