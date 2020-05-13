State suspends Michigan Barber license that reopened store despite executive order – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News State suspends Michigan Barber license that reopened store despite executive order –...

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – A 77-year-old Michigan barber license has been suspended by the state, according to his attorney.

As of Wednesday morning, Karl Manke's store remained open.

According to David Kallman Legal Group, Manke has not been released with documentation from the state.

Manke's attorney and a circuit judge in Shiawassee County held a conference hearing Wednesday morning. The court scheduled a report to be presented to the judge, but a hearing with the state was not scheduled.

Manke reopened his store last week in Owosso despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that non-core businesses remain closed.

