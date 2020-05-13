St. Paul Saints to Host "Opening Day,quot; with Virtual Celebration on May 19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the season postponed until July, the St. Paul Saints are gearing up for a unique start to their season in what they are calling "Nopening Day."

On May 19, the celebration will kick off with a "Nopening Day,quot; jersey drawing on the sidewalk in front of CHS Field. The Saints will distribute 500 shirts, two per car, starting at 5:30 p.m. at 7:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., fans can go to Twitter and Facebook to watch the first game at CHS Field starting in 2015. During the broadcast, those who tune in will have a chance to win prizes throughout the night.

To round off the night, fans can stream a five-minute Xcel Energy fireworks show live from CHS Field.