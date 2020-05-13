St. Lucia's court clerk confirms that Kenya Moore's marriage certificate is real after speculating that she faked it

True fans of Atlanta housewives have been dying to find out whether Kenya Moore's marriage to Marc Daly was legal or not after Nene Leakes said there is no record of them getting married in the eyes of the law. Although the Queen of Turns brought her marriage certificate to the virtual meeting, it was still speculated that the documents were forged.

For starters, there was something fishy about Kenya's quick wedding to the restaurateur. Considering the fact that she surprised Bravo with the news and refused to film with her new husband, she added in this season's drama where viewers saw the way Marc treated his wife and the revelation that she she never met her parents, some were easy to believe. He claims that the relationship was an agreement.

Moore came with weapons at the RHOA meeting when he showed Andy Cohen and his castmates his marriage license.

However, there were some fans who took to Twitter to call Kenya for allegedly falsifying the documents.

Kenyan dogs first and say he's lying about his fake marriage and there's no license and now when he finally shows everyone proof that everyone was begging to include the cast, now the angle is why is he happily bragging? Everyone needs to choose a side and stay there pic.twitter.com/qeL4TI6Q56 – Dursi (@ayDursi) May 11, 2020

‘Kenya, girl. That marriage certificate could be as false as you claimed that Phaedra's divorce decree was #RHOAReunion, "wrote one.

‘OMG!! Kenya and that fake marriage certificate! You can order that red Amazon stamp #RHOAReunion, "added another.

This person tweeted his observation: “ First, you are all Kenyan dogs and say that you are lying about your fake marriage and there is no license and now when you finally show everyone proof that everyone was begging to include the cast, now the angle is why is she happily showing off? Everyone needs to choose a side and stay there. "

Boo hoo Kenya, NO ONE feels bad for you or your fake marriage and fake marital problems!#RHOAReunion #RHOA #RHOAVirtualReunion pic.twitter.com/UMCPL5kv1g – Ashton Miller 🇺🇸 (@AshtonMillerz) May 11, 2020

Now the gossip website The Sun is confirming that the Kenyan documents are indeed legal.

The publication said a Saint Lucia court clerk confirmed her marriage license for her June 10, 2017 ceremony.

During the same session, Kenya also revealed that she and Marc are still in therapy.



