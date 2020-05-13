Sophie Turner's first Baby Bump photos on a walk with Joe Jonas

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Sophie Turner's first Baby Bump photos on a walk with Joe Jonas
%MINIFYHTML637895ec8388ad302377b6ac9d4bdf6816%

I spy with my little eye …

%MINIFYHTML637895ec8388ad302377b6ac9d4bdf6817%

Remember in February when it was announced that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were expecting their first child?

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Well, months have passed and the two never officially confirmed the news. He was beginning to think it was a strange fever dream and he had imagined it all.

But, yesterday, Sophie and Joe were spotted in a ~ quaranstroll ~ and well, I'll just let the photos speak for themselves.

Agny / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

%MINIFYHTML637895ec8388ad302377b6ac9d4bdf6818%

I mean, I definitely see something.

Agny / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

The couple, who got married in May 2019, have not addressed pregnancy rumors at all and I don't think they will any time soon.

Maybe it's a baby bump, maybe it's not. I will let you decide for yourself.

Agny / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

But if they are waiting, they are going to be great parents.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here