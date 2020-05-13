Sophie Turner shows her growing belly during the walk with Joe Jonas

Former game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas have not officially confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. But after the couple took a walk in Los Angeles, it's clear that they will soon be parents because Turner's growing bump was on full display.

The 24-year-old British actress wore a tight black sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers with the Ugg logo during her walk with Jonas, and couldn't hide her pregnant belly. The singer was wearing a red shirt, jeans and a jacket. The couple held hands during their walk and they both wore black masks.

According to We weeklyIt was confirmed in February that Turner and Jonas were expecting a baby. The actress has been hiding her bulge wearing baggy sweatshirts and sweaters or doll dresses, but one source noted that Turner "is due in the middle of summer."

The pair has been in quarantine since the COVID-19 blockade began, and Turner told Conan O'Brien last month that quarantine has not been an issue because it is introverted.

"I'm a homebody. If I could stay home all day, I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs and that's it. Everything seems to be working in my favor here … It's like prison for (Jonas), but it's great for me, "Turner said.

Prospective parents have also been documenting their quarantine life on Instagram, and Turner said Jonas is the type of person who wears jeans at home during the shutdown.

"I saw a meme online (that said):" If you wear jeans at home, what does that say about you during quarantine? What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath? And Joe does that! Joe wears denim pants at home when no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim pants! "she said to O & # 39; Brien.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1. The couple married in Las Vegas last year in a surprise ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards. A few weeks later, the couple had a great second wedding in front of family and friends at the Chateau de Tourreau in France.

Sophie Turner currently stars in the new series Survive, while Joe Jonas stars Joe's mug. Both series are currently available to stream on Quibi.



