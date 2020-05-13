Sophie Turner confirms pregnancy while not trying to hide baby's bump

WENN

The actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; She showed off her growing belly during a field trip with her husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles amidst the ongoing closure of the coronavirus.

Actress Sophie Turner she has almost all confirmed reports that she is expecting her first child with her husband Joe Jonas after showing a rounded belly during a walk in Los Angeles.

The "game of Thrones"Star and singer Jonas has been silent on the speculation, which surfaced just before Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020, but this week, Turner left little doubt that he is waiting for the couple to go out for a drink of fresh air".

In the photos, the Brit appears in black leggings and a matching sweatshirt, clearly showing the curve of her protruding stomach. She and Jonas both wore face masks and sunglasses for the excursion.

The 24-year-old has kept a low profile in recent months as pregnancy rumors swirled, and she previously opted to cover her stomach wearing loose-fitting shirts and blouses.

However, one of her previous wardrobe choices indicated that she was preparing for motherhood, as fashion fans noticed that a plaid mini dress she wore in late February was actually a brand maternity dress. Doen design.

Representatives of the couple have not yet commented on the news of the baby.

Turner and Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 1, marking a year since they hosted an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had a more formal affair in the south of France last summer of 2019.