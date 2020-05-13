Sony Pictures Entertainment Achieves 25% Increase In Earnings For Full Year 2019 – Up News Info

Update for the latest…: Sony Corp will report its Tokyo earnings for the full year 2019 this morning with a 28.4% increase in earnings from Sony Pictures Entertainment. The division recorded $ 628 million in operating income, compared to $ 489 million the previous year. The sizable spike, which runs through March 31, 2020, just after the coronavirus pandemic has closed theaters globally, slowed to higher theatrical sales worldwide compared to 2018, which included strong performances from last summer. Spider-Man: away from home and the subsequent releases of Jumanji: the next level and Bad Boys For Life.

Higher revenues from licenses for TV productions also contribute, although all increases were partially offset by a decrease in Media Networks sales mainly due to the impact of the review of the channel portfolio that was carried out in the previous fiscal year. .

Higher revenues from licenses for TV productions also contribute, although all increases were partially offset by a decrease in Media Networks sales mainly due to the impact of the review of the channel portfolio that was carried out in the previous fiscal year.

Latest from Sony / Marvel Spiderman weaved a $ 1.31B website at the global box office as the holiday launched Jumanji: the next level scored $ 797 million worldwide and in early 2020 three Bad Boys For Life it crossed to $ 419 million.

Reporting its year-round figures, Sony noted that box office revenues have been severely affected by the closure of movie theaters worldwide in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. The studio was unable to release a portion of its already completed titles in theaters, which moved a large number from the list to 2021. Production schedules for new features and television shows were significantly delayed and, as a result, the box office and income generated after the theater. The launch, including sales of TV and home entertainment licenses, is expected to slow in the coming months.

Still, the digital rental and direct sale of movies that Sony released theatrically before the pandemic have been strong. At Television Productions, revenues are beginning to be affected by delays in program delivery to digital distribution networks and services.

Overall, the net income attributable to shareholders of Sony Corporation decreased 36% to 582.2 trillion yen for the fiscal year.

