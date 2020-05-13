Sonny Skyhawk and Jaime Gomez launch production company Native Spectrum – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Native American actor and advocate Sonny Skyhawk (Young Guns II, Nightbeasts) and actor / writer Jaime Gómez (Nash Bridges) have teamed up to launch the Shingle Native Spectrum production, which will focus on traditional and contemporary stories based on the folklore and culture of Native Americans and Latinx

Sonny Skyhawk and Jaime Gomez

Courtesy of Native Spectrum.



Native Spectrum will focus on television projects and then expand to feature films. Two projects currently on his release list include two one-hour dramas. One is set in the billionaire Indian gaming industry and the other drama centers on the murder and disappearance of Native American and indigenous girls and women.

"Exploring these stories from the cultures of the American Indians and other indigenous cultures is both long artistic and good business for the entertainment industry," said Skyhawk, who is one of the few, if not just Native American members of the Academy of Arts and Sciences Movies. “Native American folklore and contemporary culture present an unlimited treasure trove of untapped stories and characters. With a wide range of network and broadcast outputs looking for original content, Native Spectrum will be a bridge to that stuff and creatives. We don't want another generation of young Native Americans to feel invisible in mass culture. Today's challenging times underscore the need for inclusion and unity among all people and cultures in ways that we could never have anticipated. "

"I think the performing arts are a mirror of what society is and, more importantly, it can be," said Gomez. "In these difficult times, it is imperative that the voiceless be represented in the media. Our stories are not Native or Latino stories, they are the stories of America and they are deeply woven into the tapestry of our great nation. It is time that we are heard. "

Skyhawk is a citizen of the Rosebud Sioux Nation of South Dakota who traces his family lineage back to Chief Spotted Tail, a Lakota Warchief. He has been an advocate of Native American talent for four decades through his non-profit American Indians in film, television and music, and has been a cultural consultant on numerous films, including Windtalkers and Without forgiveness.

Gomez's heritage is Latin and the Tarahumara Indian. In addition to Nash Bridges, his film and television credits include Training day, crimson tide, clear and present danger as much as Dexter, 90210, Rizzoli and islands and CSI Miami. He also wrote, starred in, and directed the film. In a blink and directed the documentary Quincy Coleman: it's all in the song.