Social distances and masks are Band-Aids from COVID-19 until science catches up

Addressing the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic in & # 39; Special Report with Bret Baier & # 39 ;, the star of the & # 39; Dallas Buyers Club & # 39; It reminds Americans that this is the time to unite.

Matthew McConaughey He is using his voice to remind Americans that the coronavirus pandemic is not about politics. The actor who plays Ron Woodroof in "Dallas Buyers Club"made a special appearance in the Tuesday episode May 12 of" Special Report with Bret Baier", and urged others to think about social distancing and the use of masks as band-aids.

Weighing the divide caused by the fight to stop the virus, the 50-year-old recognized for the first time: "I could feel that this united purpose that we all have as Americans to defeat this enemy and this virus, that purpose was hijacked by supporters politics." He added, "The narrative turned, if you want to go to work, you are on the far right. If you don't go to work, you want to stay home, you are on the far left."

"And now even the wearing of masks is becoming politicized, where if you want to wear a mask, you wear a mask, you're a liberal. And if you don't, you're conservative. And that's not true." the husband of Camila Alves continued. He then pointed out how he created a false divide that made the country fight two wars, against the virus and with each other.

In advising others to view safety guidelines in a different light, he said: "I think they are band-aids to avoid until science catches up, until there are no two patients for each bed as there were in New York, until we see that an asymptomatic person does not give it to someone who did not have it. This way we can protect the elderly, especially the younger ones. These are unknown waters. There is no playbook. "

During the conversation, McConaughey also spoke about the latest public service announcement that he co-produced with Roy Spence that reminds Americans that COVID-19 is not a political problem. "Part of that is just saying that, to remind us that it is not about politics. It is about us, the United States," he explained. "We will take care of each other. Right now we have a collective purpose."

"Look who we are in World War II. And we have a crisis that occurred to us. We were united in that purpose. And suddenly the human factor began to divide and two tribes began to fight each other in partisan politics." . "And that's not what we need. We need a collection right now. This is a tug-of-war against the virus. We need all hands on the rope."