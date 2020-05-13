Soccer star Dele Alli attacked by armed robbers in a home burglary

Instagram

The Tottenham Hotspur player has been robbed at knife point by two men while at home with his girlfriend and stepbrother in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

England soccer star Give it there It has been stolen at knife point after burglars broke into his north London home on Wednesday May 13, 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur favorite was at home with his partner Ruby Maeand stepbrother Harry hickford and his girlfriend when two men armed with knives entered Hadley Wood's home just after midnight.

Police reports suggest that a man in his 20s, believed to be Alli, received a blow to the face and sustained minor injuries in a fight while trying to prevent thieves from leaving the property with jewelry.

Alli has assured fans that she is fine, tweeting: "Thanks for all the messages. Horrible experience, but we are all fine now. I appreciate the support."

Police are investigating the incident.