Snoop Dogg: I should be in Verzuz with Jay-Z, not DMX

Bradley Lamb
DMX said last week that he believes he should be the one to face Jay-Z during a Verzuz online battle, but West Coast Legend Snoop insists that he should be the one to face Jay.

"Biggie passed away and then Nas had him for a minute. And then Jay-Z took him and ran with him for numerous years," he explained to Fat Joe.

