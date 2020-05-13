Snoop Dogg: I should be in Verzuz with Jay-Z, not DMX

DMX said last week that he believes he should be the one to face Jay-Z during a Verzuz online battle, but West Coast Legend Snoop insists that he should be the one to face Jay.

"Biggie passed away and then Nas had him for a minute. And then Jay-Z took him and ran with him for numerous years," he explained to Fat Joe.

"And then 50 Cent came and ran with him for numerous years. This is me watching from the outside, watching New York rap. So for me, it's Snoop or Jay Z. Because he's been the king of New York around the time when I was the king of the west. "

The news comes after 50 Cent said he would like to go blow for blow with Snoop.

Jay hasn't been involved in any possible Verzuz battles, but if he decides he wants to enter the arena, he already has a growing list of rappers to choose from.