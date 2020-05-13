Smith vs Teixeira Live Stream Reddit

It Is time to watch UFC Fight Night 173 live stream, where face Smith vs. Teixeira for main card bount! Yes, now that the popular mixed martial arts marketing has shed its own two-month-long hiatus, we have got weeknight struggles to anticipate.

Anthony Smith confronts Glover Teixeira in UFC Fight Night 173 in Pinnacle Bank Arena at Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday, May 13 (5/13/2020), headlining a Fight Night which was postponed within two weeks as a result of this coronavirus pandemic. The lovers will probably be absent, however, the night is going to probably be as action packed as the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its return to live broadcasts.

Smith enters the octagon for the very first time in nearly a year, following most recently beating Alexander Gustafsson in a different headlining Fight Night past June. Teixeira is hot off a three-fight win series, last looking in a Fight Night in September.

Smith’s life has not been quiet and serene at the meantime, however. Last month, the fighter had to fend off a house invader in his home in Utah. Despite having come face to face with fighters such as Jon Jones and Thiago Santos, Smith called the altercation among those”hardest struggles of his lifetime “

Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira will Confront at the Primary event of UFC Fight Night On May 13, headlining a battle card which contains 11 matches. You are going to want an ESPN+ subscription to tune in live for Smith vs Teixeira, although pay-per-view occasions, such as UFC 249, cost an extra $64.99, this UFC Fight Night event is comprised using an ESPN+ $4.99 monthly program.

Smith enters the bout because the third-ranked fighter in UFC’s light heavyweight division following a reduction to winner Jon Jones along with a submission victory over Alexander Gustafsson at 2019. Teixera, ranked eighth at 40-years-old, will go into the game as an underdog despite putting with a trio of wins this past year. A win for either fighter would signify a rematch against light heavyweight winner Jon Jones, that has conquered both Smith and Teixeira previously.

Smith vs Teixeira had been Originally scheduled as the most important occasion for UFC Fight Night 173 at Lincoln, Nebraska, but the coronavirus pandemic compelled the UFC to reschedule its record of events such as 2020. The following UFC Fight Night will be held at Jacksonville on Saturday, May 16, together with heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris fighting in the primary event.

UFC has dedicated to hosting its own Jacksonville occasions with fans in attendance because of this coronavirus pandemic, also contains implemented at 18 different security precautions for employees , Including innovative medical screenings, fever tests, and societal distancing guidelines. The strategy earned the acceptance of this Florida State

Prelims — 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

Chase Sherman versus Isaac Villanueva [Heavyweight]

Hunter Azure versus Brian Kelleher [Featherweight]

Gabriel Benitez versus Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer [Lightweight]

Sijara Eubanks versus Sarah Moras [Women’s Bantamweight]

Michael Johnson versus Tiago Moises [Lightweight]

Andrei Arlovski versus Philipe Lins [Heavyweight]