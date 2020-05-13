Singer says Beckett Cypher died of opioid overdose – Up News Info

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," Etheridge said in a statement posted on Instagram about the death of their son earlier today. “My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. "

"My heart is broken," he added. “I am grateful for those who have approached me with condolences and I feel their love and sincere pain. We struggle with what we could have done to save him, and in the end we know that he is no longer in pain, ”he said. "I will sing again soon. It has always cured me. "

Oscar-winning and Grammy-winning Etheridge was hoping to perform one of his regular online "Home Concerts" tonight on Facebook Live. That show was canceled.