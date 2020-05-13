Sikorsky-Boeing team releases new video of their SB,gt; 1 Defiant helicopter – Defense Blog

Sikorsky and Boeing continue to flight test the SB,gt; 1 Defiant composite helicopter, selected for further testing under the Army's Future Military Lift (FVL) program.

Sikorsky partnered with Boeing on the SB,gt; 1 Defiant program to meet the demands of the Army's future vertical lift mission. Defiant is highly maneuverable and will expand the warrior's capabilities on the modern battlefield, and adapts to the same footprint as a Black Hawk.

Defiant is based on Sikorsky's core X2 technology that integrates coaxial rotors, wired flight controls, and a powertrain to redefine the attributes and abilities of a typical helicopter. Counter-rotating main rotors provide increased lift, stability and smoothness. This gives the SB-1 speed, climb, and VTOL advantages over normal helicopters.

The Sikorsky-Boeing team also released a new short video showing that his FVL aircraft can maneuver and fly fast at low altitudes, critical to the success of the Army's mission.

"Testing continues for the SB,gt; 1 Defiant, expanding the flight envelope and demonstrating low-altitude maneuverability," it said in a statement on an official Twitter account. "These capabilities are crucial to the future long-range assault mission of the United States Army."

Defiant recently flew in a rally for Senator Tammy Duckworth and Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. During that flight, Defiant hit 140 knots and 45 degree angle turns. The aircraft will continue to expand the envelope in the flight test for the rest of the year.