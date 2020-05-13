Sharing screen space with father still makes Shahid Kapoor nervous

Shahid Kapoor is one of the best actors in the industry. After Kabir Singh, which was a box office success, he will now be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey, whose shooting has yet to be completed. Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur has been cast alongside Shahid in the film. However, he will also share the screen with his father Pankaj Kapur on the same project, after a long time. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shot for the portions where they will be seen together. In a recent Ask Me session on Twitter, a fan asked Shahid how it felt to work with his father. Shahid replied to the fanatic and wrote: "I still get nervous sharing the painting with him."

Shahid and Pankaj Kapur were last seen together in Vikas Behl's Shaandaar alongside Alia Bhatt. And now in Jersey, Pankaj Kapur will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor's mentor. We are very excited about it, aren't we?